Maslyakov’s 18-year-old granddaughter Taisiya criticized the press for filming at the cemetery

The granddaughter of KVN host Alexander Maslyakov, 18-year-old Taisiya, criticized the journalists filming her grandfather’s funeral at the cemetery. This is written by “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

“We asked you not to film it, why all this, people are grieving?” the girl was indignant.

Alexander Maslyakov Jr. tried to calm his daughter down, reminding her that the press would “lay it all out,” to which Taisiya responded: “So be it!”

The farewell ceremony for the head of KVN, Alexander Maslyakov, took place in the Planet KVN building on Wednesday, September 11. The coffin with the body of the TV presenter was sent to the Novodevichy Cemetery.

Maslyakov died on September 8 from lung cancer, he was 82 years old. The TV presenter had been in very poor condition for the last few months – he had difficulty speaking and breathing.