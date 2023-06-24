Almost three and a half years later, Spain declares the end of the covid-19 health emergency, and it does so, symbolically, ending the last restriction. The Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities agreed this Friday to end the obligation to wear a mask in health centers, in social health centers and in pharmacies, the only places where this limitation persisted.

The decision will be definitively approved in a future Council of Ministers (the date remains to be decided, although some sources suggest that it could even be this coming Tuesday). There it will be confirmed that the use of this protection element is no longer mandatory in these spaces, although its use will be recommended.

From then on, it will only be required in hospital areas where there are immunosuppressed patients, such as oncology units, or in operating rooms and ICUs, rooms where the use of masks was frequent even before the health emergency of the coronavirus.﻿

But the Minister of Health, José Miñones, did not limit himself to ending the restriction. In his message after the Interterritorial Council, he declared “the end of the health crisis.” “On May 5, the World Health Organization decreed the end of the pandemic and we had not been able to do it before,” said Miñones, referring to the fact that this Friday’s meeting was the first after the electoral period before and after the May 28. However, he insisted on his main message: “The experts tell us that it is the end of the health crisis.”

The Ministry of Health and the ministries finalized the use of the mask after analyzing a document prepared by experts from the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), directed by Fernando Simón, on the situation of the pandemic in Spain. On the table were several options: the complete withdrawal of the obligation in a prolonged manner, permanently or in a phased manner. In any case, Miñones had assured last Friday that the decision to suppress the masks should be based on the opinion of the experts and for weeks, the specialists pointed out that the improvement in epidemiological data allowed this decision to be made, but the guarantee was lacking. of the CCAES.

Madrid reviews

In yesterday’s Interterritorial, the dissenting voice was the Community of Madrid, and not because it was against the end of the restriction, a measure that this autonomy had demanded for four months, but because it was taken almost a month later of the regional elections and just one month before the general ones.

“It is an absolutely irregular Interterritorial Council from start to finish,” said the acting Madrid Health Minister, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, as there are “twelve acting counselors, many of whom are going to change their political sign.” Ruiz Escudero accused Minister Miñones of having denied holding an Inter-territorial meeting on human resources, alleging that Spain was entering an “electoral period” and yet, having given the green light to the one with the mask.

In a statement sent to the media, Miñones rejected this criticism. «We have had an electoral period from May 12 to 28 and we have not been able to meet before. Now there is another electoral process, then a government in office and the month of August will be ineligible. We could not wait any longer for this plenary session », he added.

Hospitals, nursing homes (for workers and visitors), pharmacies, dental clinics, assisted human reproduction centers, centers for voluntary termination of pregnancy and other specialized care centers were the only spaces in which the mask was still mandatory.

On February 8, this protection was abolished in public transport, where it had been established on May 4, 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic. Spain was the last country in the European Union to do so.

The total withdrawal of the mandatory nature of the mask has been a gradual process that began on February 10, 2022, when the end of its use outdoors was approved, and that continued a few months later, on April 22, when it ended. with the restriction indoors.

The covid-19 situation, however, is very different now, and not even events that on other occasions have led to an uptick in infections, such as Easter or the start of summer festivities, have caused them to skyrocket this time. the cases. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, published last Friday, the cumulative incidence in those over 60 years of age, the only one that is measured now, stands at 66.52 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while coronavirus patients represent only 1.42% of hospitalizations in the ward and 1.12% in the ICUs.