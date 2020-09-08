Masks are necessary for all residents over 6 years of age in all public areas since final Could and since then their use has turn into important. It is a component of safety that has turn into yet another piece of our clothes with the advance of the pandemic and that continues absolutely in power throughout the brand new regular. Due to this fact, other than changing the masks after they have worn out, there’s the potential of storing them to lengthen their usefulness. exist multitude of cases on the market with a variety of prices and endless designs.

Rlevolexy

Most of these instances are mud and moisture proof. Clear in design, they will retailer as much as six masks. Its dimensions are 11.7 centimeters lengthy by 9.8 broad and a couple of.8 deep. On amazon, they’ve a value of two.6 euros.

Ousyaah

These instances are manufactured from exhausting plastic and might maintain 3 to five masks. They’re accessible in numerous designs and They have a cost of 6.99 euros.

In addition they have one other model in silicone for FFP2 type masks, the price of which is 3.34 euros

Amphipo

This firm gives moveable storage binders to hold masks hygienically. Made with light-weight, washable and foldable supplies, these instances are legitimate for fabric, hygienic and surgical masks of all sizes. Offered in a 6 pack for € 7.37. Additionally, with the acquisition they offer you 2 ear protectors or masks holders to alleviate ache and rubbing that the rubber of the masks trigger within the ears

Annamia

Annamía firm covers are manufactured from 100% polyester in a single measurement (dimensions 20 centimeters excessive by 18 centimeters broad). They’re suitable with hygienic, FFP2 and surgical masks. There are additionally designs in numerous colours to select from. Your cost, on the website, is 2.60 euros.

Moleaqi

Made with environmentally pleasant security supplies, these instances defend the masks from moisture and mud. Their design is light-weight and they’re accessible in blue, inexperienced, pink and white. On Amazon, They price 1.99 euros (delivery is free).

Hook

This firm gives packing containers made with polypropylene to retailer the masks. They’re washable and reusable, with dimensions of 10.5 by 10.5 centimeters. They’re manufactured in Spain and price of each unit is 9.90 euros, though they aren’t presently accessible on Amazon.