I am confused by digital characters and their separation or separation from their real personalities. Suddenly the faces change, and the masks change. If you follow the characters who appear active on social media, especially Arabic, you will find them presenting themselves in a way in virtual reality, and in another way that is different from their lives in reality. This is a split between personalities. The electronic and realistic personality makes us doubt what we see, what we hear, and what we can believe, and some of them present three faces and four according to the means of social communication, one for “Facebook”, one for “Instagram”, one for “Snapchat”, and one for “Tik Tok”. The dancing girl who appears on Snapchat, chewing her words like melted gum, along with two English words and imported coquettishness, and that all of her food is “organic”, does not believe she will arrive home until she orders from the “Mandi and Madhbi” restaurant, which is hovering from Mornings in cafés depict cups of coffee, on the basis that they start their morning with Americana coffee with a “muffin.” You see her not appearing from the house until she has covered her tooth with a plate of “Balalit, Khameer, and Khanfaroosh.” As for that “coach” who appears to you after the dawn prayer, advising you. To let go of worry and start life, and he encourages you to be content and satisfied and to meet people with a smiling face. Try to meet him before he eats breakfast, and ask him any passing question, not a question about his predecessors or religion, because then he will forget his advice to his followers, and he will give you what his real personality bestows, not the visible one. There are those who present themselves as calm and balanced, and whose language is harsh and eloquent, but if a taxi driver harasses him in the street, he will hurl evil words and insults at him, or if a student, male or female, or an orphan encounters him and extends his hand to him, you will see how the questioner behaves, and how he is rebuked, or the orphan, and how he is subjugated!

Why, when we see a “microphone and a camera,” show exaggerated politeness and a sophisticated tone, and wear the mask of piety, idealism, and the character of a preacher and guide?! Suddenly we take off the mask of our normal personality, and go towards the fake and the counterfeit. We are separated for a moment from our reality, to live in a world of illusion and assumption. Very few people are themselves when they appear on social media, meaning the normal personality in society, whatever their nature is, meaning they get angry, upset, and discontented, as a response. A natural reaction to some things that are not pleasant. I rarely see these electronic characters angry or angry, especially girls, because “makeup and prestige will be ruined.” As for laughing and distributing smiles, this is the specialty of electronic characters. Life during filming must be rosy, and they are all happy in Traveling, and we are amazed by things that seem ordinary to us, but to them they say: “Wow!” A plate of food: Oh my God, there is no mistake! The view of a garden is not lush, but in the view of the “Snapchat” mother, it is terrible… amazing, and not beyond imagination! They are all two fruitless trees, a lying rose, and a lovebird that was unable to climb that low wall, and each of them does not enter a store without feeling that he gave her some of his empty goods, because the amount of direct advertising for his store exceeds the free price, especially when she poses in front of his store and deceives her followers: you will believe many times in the past. Sweeter than seashells! Or she invents a story for her that all people praise this store and its merchandise, so she decides to discover the place, and presents it to her lovers with a false, chalky smile. She was fooled by the trick of the Hollywood smile, which was created for free, and for the sake of dull advertising for a clinic that did not last long in creating a permanent smile or one that could last. .