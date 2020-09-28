Due to the fact that during the suppression of peaceful protests in Belarus, Lukashenka’s security forces often exceed all permissible and justified measures of cruelty, using their anonymity, the opposition movement Cyber ​​Partisans has developed a program with which it is possible to completely restore a portrait of a person from several fragments. not hidden by balaclavas.

This was stated by the coordinator of the civil campaign “European Belarus” Andrei Sannikov, reports “Voice of America”.

According to the politician, this initiative may lead to further progress in the ranks of the police and riot police. And he adds that the lists of several thousand police officers who participated in the beatings of peaceful demonstrators have already been published.

“What the Cyber ​​Guerrillas did, who developed a program to remove anonymity, is a very strong move. And today, almost by the eyes, you can determine the personality of a person who is in the frame. But Lukashenka himself surrenders his henchmen – he published lists of the awarded security officials. And he has fewer and fewer loyal people, and, judging by the information coming from there, a rift is about to occur among them. I cannot predict exactly when this will happen, but there may be days left.“, – notes the coordinator of the civil campaign” European Belarus “.

At the same time, he noted that the Lukashenka regime is trying to influence the protesters “with unprecedented cruelty, which Belarus has not experienced since the Second World War,” and that “the actions of the Gestapo are now being repeated by the Lukashenkaites.”

At the same time, the riot police, who during the dispersal of peaceful demonstrations hide their faces under black masks, balaclavas, and who have already received the nickname “blinking stockings”, according to Sannikov “they themselves understand that these are crimes for which there is no longer any justification.”

In the opinion of the opposition politician, despite the introduction of military equipment into the cities, protest moods in the country do not subside. The protest takes on new forms, in the districts and microdistricts, in the yards and houses, local cells of its organization appear.

“I believe that this was a very serious signal, indicating that no one will tolerate Lukashenka and his henchmen in the country anymore. And that the protest will continue until this regime is no longer in the country. The people are determined enough, and even the murder of peaceful demonsters do not help Lukashenka to stop the protests, ”Andrei Sannikov is convinced.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that despite the tricks of the security forces, the Belarusians learned to daringly escape from police cars to the delight of fellow citizens.

166

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter