Masks THL, Tukes and the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health have found out whether Finland’s mask recommendation should be updated – the government is due to discuss the matter at the beginning of next week

Finland is not preparing a mask obligation, stressed Tuija Kumpulainen, Head of Department at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, on Thursday.

In Finland too considering whether the national mask recommendation should be changed.

On Monday, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), the National Institute for Occupational Health and the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency Tukes began a study that reviewed the recommendations for the use of surgical masks, cloth masks and FFP standard masks. He told me about it first Evening News.

The National Institute of Occupational Health, THL and Tukes will submit their mask reports to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health this week. According to preliminary data, the government will discuss the mask recommendation early next week.

“The coronavirus situation is worrying and new virus variants are creating uncertainty. In Central Europe, some countries have issued recommendations and regulations on the use of more effective masks, ”says the Director General of the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health. Antti Koivula background to the report.

Last a week for example Germany announced tighten the mask recommendation. There has been a mask obligation in use in the country since the end of April, but previously a fabric face mask, for example, was qualified as a mask.

Since Monday, German-level shops and public transport have had to use hospital-level masks, so-called surgeon masks or masks in accordance with the KN95, N95 or FFP2 standard. A fabric face mask is no longer enough, but the mask should be more effective than a fabric mask.

A similar mask recommendation came into force this week in Austria, for example, the British newspaper reported The Guardian.

FFP2-level masks can be seen in the street view to some extent in Finland as well. According to Koivula, the adequacy of hospital-level masks for health care personnel has also been considered during the study.

Why is a change to the mask recommendation being prepared when some citizens do not follow the current recommendation?

According to Koivula, there are two tips in the mask discussion. It is still important to communicate that anyone who is able to use the mask would even wear some sort of mask. At the same time, reassurance is sought for protection for those sections of the population who have used the mask in the past.

“We need to continue to encourage citizens to use the mask and reach out to those groups in particular where mask use is still low. However, the majority of the population adheres well to the recommendations, which I think should be thanked to the citizens, ”says Koivula.

The use of the mask clearly increased towards the end of the year, according to surveys commissioned by THL. At the end of December, as many as 88 percent of those surveyed reported using the mask as one of the means they used to curb the corona pandemic. In October, 35 percent reported using the mask.

One thousand people aged 15–74 responded to the survey. Respondents were recruited from the Norstat internet panel.

Mask obsession There are no preparations in Finland, said Tuija Kumpulainen, Head of Department at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM), on Thursday in a joint situation report on the coronavirus situation by STM and the National Institute for Health and Welfare.

“We are currently looking at the benefits of different masks and how much stuff there is to make it enough for healthcare,” Kumpulainen said.

Director of STM Pasi Pohjola recalled on Thursday that masks are only one part of the fight against the epidemic.

“Reducing social contacts, safety intervals and hand hygiene are still important,” Pohjola said.