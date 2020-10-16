Masks The use of masks in primary schools should be considered, says the professor of paediatrics: “There are a lot of people in schools and there have been infections in people under the age of ten.”

“Categorical‘ no ’should be questioned,” says Terhi Tapiainen, professor of paediatrics.

Oulu Professor of Pediatrics, University Hospital Terhi Tapiainen considers that one way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus could be to extend the use of face masks to primary school children.

“We are at a stage where this too could at least be considered. So far, the premise has been a categorical no. That should be questioned, ”says Tapiainen.

“I want to support this reflection.”

According to Tapiainen, the use of masks in primary schools could reduce the risk of infection, even though there have been no major epidemics in schools and the transmission of the virus from children to adults seems to be less common than from adults.

“However, there are a lot of people in schools, and there have been infections in people under the age of ten,” he says.

Of good quality According to Tapiainen, masks could be useful in schools, and 10–15-year-olds would probably also be able to use the mask without any problems.

“Masks could be useful at certain stages of the epidemic and in age groups.”

Tapiainen reminds that extending the mask recommendation would require a political decision, as masks should be free of charge for schoolchildren.

“An estimate of the costs and benefits of the masks would be needed. In Finland, the benefits of preventive measures are often overlooked when we think only of costs, ”Tapiainen reflects.

Health and the Department of Welfare (THL) face mask recommendations primarily apply to those over 15 years of age.

In the accelerating phase of the epidemic, THL recommends the use of masks in secondary schools and colleges, and in the spread phase, the school mask recommendation also applies to high school students.

The extension of the use of masks to primary schools is proposed by a professor of education at the University of Helsinki Patrik Scheinin and Assistant Professor of Aerosol Physics, Aalto University Ville Vuorinen In his guest pen writing in HS. According to them, the benefits of masks clearly outweigh the disadvantages, including at school.

“Even the widespread use of basic masks effectively limits the spread of the epidemic, even if there are shortcomings in children’s mask technology,” the professors note.

Read more: Students should also wear face masks in elementary school

Scheinin and Vuorinen point out that primary school children are also exposed to aerosols that carry the virus at school. Sick children also spread the infection to their teachers and parents, for whom the disease is clearly more dangerous than regular flu.

In many European countries, face masks are commonplace even with children. For example, in Spain and Greece, the mask requirement in classrooms also applies to students in the lower grades.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends masks for children over six years of age in areas where the epidemic is spreading.

Junior professor of pediatrics who studied infections Marjo Renko The University of Eastern Finland does not see any obstacle to extending the use of masks to younger age groups in Finland as well.

“For young children, masks are probably neither necessary nor possible, but in high schools they could be a good protective measure,” Renko says.

Renko believes that people over the age of ten know how to use a mask hygienically: “There has probably been too much discussion in the discussions about whether masks are used correctly. However, it must not undermine the advantage that masks have. ”