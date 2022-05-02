The rules change, not habits: among the shops in the center, customers prefer not to give up on Ffp2
Genoa – The password? It is a: “Prudence”. Following the entry into force of the new ordinance of the Roberto Speranza Ministry of Health which allows you not to use the mask in bars, restaurants, shops, supermarkets and in most places indoors (although it remains the recommendation to wear it in case of gatherings) the Genoese – and the tourists – they choose the utmost caution.
