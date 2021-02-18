The average, Balearic families spent € 1,604 on medical products, in particular masks, in 2020, an increase of 75% compared to the € 914 registered in 2019.

The spending on masks for a family of four which uses at least one mask a day each (120 masks per month), costs around € 115 per month.

However, in comparison with the Spanish average health expenditure, which is estimated to be around € 1,740, the Balearics falls below the national average as the fourth community that spends the least on health.

But, the necessity to purchase masks, has forced the population to spend more on health products, not to mention gels and, in the early stage of the pandemic, gloves.