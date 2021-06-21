Rome – While all of Italy awaits the opinion of the Technical-Scientific Committee, in Bolzano they have already eliminated the obligation to wear a mask outdoors. Since midnight, South Tyrol has become a white zone and President Arno Kompatscher has once again chosen the path of autonomy, signing an ordinance that lets you go around with the mask in your pocket, to wear it only in situations where spacing is not guaranteed and to enter closed places. In fact, what should happen across the country from 5 July, the date considered most likely to “return to breathe”, to quote Salvini.

There are also those who hope for an acceleration, if tonight the CTS experts give the green light to the government: to cancel the obligation as early as next Monday, June 28, when all of Italy will be blank. Today, in fact, it is 99%, plus Sicily, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Tuscany, Marche and, indeed, the Province of Bolzano. Only the Valle D’Aosta is missing, which must spend the third week below the threshold of 50 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. In reality, the evaluation of technicians, as well as politicians, will be based above all on the progress of the vaccination campaign, given that by now 26% of Italians have reached full coverage and more than 50% of the population has received at least one dose.

We are talking about 30 million and 110 thousand people who have ensured protection from Covid, albeit partial and with certainly different levels of antibodies. It must be said, however, that the only age group to have gained an important share of complete vaccinations is that of the over 80s (87.1%), followed by the over 70s (44.6%) and the over 60s (35 , 8%). For the youngest the percentages are still low and we will work on it between now and September. At the same time, the new positives yesterday fell significantly below one thousand (881), the deaths recorded in the 24 hours were 17 and the admissions to intensive care continue to decline (now there are 389 throughout Italy).

A picture ruined only by fears for the arrival of the Delta variant, which has now also taken over in Lisbon: more than half of the newly infected in the area of ​​the Portuguese capital have been infected with this virus mutation. It is too early, however, to hypothesize restrictions on entry into Italy also from Portugal, while from today, Monday, the obligation of quarantine of 5 days is activated for those arriving from Great Britain. To monitor the outbreaks present in Italy and follow the probable growth of the Delta variant, new tests are coming from today, which allow it to be recognized already at a first molecular analysis of the sample of biological material taken with the swab. Compared to those currently used for diagnosis, the new tests do not look for mutations in the protein in which they are most concentrated, namely the Spike, used by the virus to invade cells, but look for a mutation present in all the main variants known so far. except in the Delta. “The absence of this mutation in a positive swab – explains Francesco Broccolo, virologist at the Milano Bicocca University – would immediately trigger the new diagnostic algorithm, which could foresee the immediate search for the Delta variant”