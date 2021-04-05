The entry into force of the Law 2/2021, of March 29, of urgent prevention, containment and coordination measures to face the health crisis caused by COVID-19, popularly known as ‘New Normal Law’, obliges citizens to wear a mask in outdoor spaces regardless of whether the safety distance is maintained.

So, It has become a very controversial norm for regular people in open spaces, such as beaches, swimming pools or mountains, even more so when the summer period approaches. In fact, taking into account the textuality of the document, for the moment no references to these three cases have been included, so the obligation would be maintained.

Currently there three exceptions that exempt the use of a mask: having a respiratory disease or disability that is incompatible with the use of the same, playing sports outdoors and “other exceptions.”

Chapter VI. Section 6.2. “Nor will it be required in cases of force majeure or situation of need or when, due to the very nature of the activities, the use of the mask is incompatible., in accordance with the indications of the health authorities ”.

However, the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System agreed last Wednesday review the regulations and develop a series of criteria in which the common law is applied to all the autonomous communities. And that’s where the “other exceptions” come into play, since, being a more open category, it could incorporate activities on the beach or in the pool.

Autonomous competence

The objective of this new regulation is to unify the criteria in all the autonomous communities of the country because, until now, each region had the power to legislate the use of masks in their territories.

Last Saturday, the Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, assured that since July the use of masks is mandatory in all placesregardless of the safety distance. For its part, Galicia toughened the regulations forcing athletes to wear it as well.

At the moment, not all the communities have willingly accepted the new regulations by ensuring that they clash with regional laws. So, many of them, especially those on the coast, have decided not to apply it at the expense of health clarifying the text definitively.

For instance, Galicia has exempted its citizens from wearing face masks to sunbathe or bathe, in the same way as Cantabria, although it also prevents walking without it as long as the safety distance is kept. A line shared by the Canary Islands, Catalonia or the Balearic Islands. The Valencian Community will even propose that a mask not be used on the beaches as long as the safety distance is guaranteed.