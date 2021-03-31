A NEW law establishes stricter face mask rules in Spain, making coverings mandatory in all public spaces regardless of distance.

The Government of Spain, led by Pedro Sanchez, has decided to toughen one of the measures against coronavirus, the use of face masks, which from now on will be compulsory throughout the national territory when outdoors, even if safety distances are maintained.

The new law, published this Tuesday in the Official State Gazette (BOE), states that masks are mandatory in all public spaces even if the safety distance of 1.5 meters is met.

Until now, the coverings were only mandatory in public and outdoor spaces when it was not possible to keep safety distances, specifically in urban areas and indoor public spaces, as well as on public transport and regional governments were free to adapt the legislation as they saw fit.

Under the newly published law, which replaces the June decree, regional governments may no longer introduce changes, rather the same rule applies across the country and includes mandatory mask use on beaches and in swimming pools or in the countryside, even if there is no- one nearby.

As published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), the new law states: “People aged six and over are obliged to wear masks on public roads, in outdoor spaces and in any closed space that has a public use or is open to the public , as well as in transport. “

The government has also said that the new law will be maintained until the end of the health crisis.

Exceptions:

Running or doing sports: Activities in which, due to the very nature of these, the use of a mask is incompatible.

Children under 6 years of age: Masks will be mandatory for persons aged six years and older. Minor children and babies will not be required to wear them.

Breathing illness or difficulty: The obligation to wear a mask will not be required for people who have any type of respiratory disease or difficulty that may be aggravated by the use of the mask.

Disability or dependence: Nor will it be compulsory for those people who, due to their disability or dependence, do not have the autonomy to remove their mask, or who present behavioral alterations that make its use unfeasible.

Force majeure: When there is a unique and justified circumstance for not wearing a mask or a situation of absolute necessity to remove it.

In points 3 and 4, the individual must carry a medical justification that proves their situation is special.

The fine for not complying with the mandatory face mask measure is set at € 100.

