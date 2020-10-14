Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Masks Minister Kiuru on the mask discussion in Yle’s A-studio: “At the moment we have a problem that there are very many votes when these issues are communicated”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 14, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

THL’s CEO Markku Tervahauta has also said that the use of mask materials in communication was discussed by communicators or communication directors.

Familyand the Minister for Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) answered questions in a mask recommendation discussion that has arisen in recent days at Yle’s A-studio on Tuesday night.

Kiuru said that on Monday he received a report on a discussion between the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on face mask communications.

“So it’s a matter of various everyday issues between STM’s and THL’s communicators related to communication situations,” Kiuru told A-studio.

“I don’t know individual communication situations between individual communicators,” he also noted.

Kiurun according to the unanimous communication led by STM was important in exceptional circumstances.

“Right now, we have a problem that there are a lot of votes when these things are communicated,” Kiuru said.

Kiuru appealed to the emergency law when talking about the power that STM has had in THL’s communications.

Kiuru said in an interview with A-studio many times that the government has tried to base its decisions on the expertise of the time and the recommendations of the World Health Organization. The WHO issued an official mask recommendation in early June.

About communication THL’s CEO has been on the same lines as Kiuru Markku Tervahauta, according to which the use of mask wearing materials was discussed in the spring by communicators or communications managers.

“More so it happened that messengers or communications managers went through these with each other. I was told that such content had been discussed and presented, but then there was no desire to be communicated about it. There was nothing miraculous about that in itself for me, ”Tar Grave said To HS on Monday.

Tar Grave also said he himself was not involved in discussions related to mask communication in the spring.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Attack on army in central Mali: at least 24 people killed, including 12 civilians

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In