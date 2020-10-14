Masks Many cross the rubber bands of the mask, but is it a risk? An expert will tell you how a popular gimmick affects the effectiveness of a mask

How can prevent glasses from fogging when wearing a mask? Goggles when you feel fogging just when wearing a mask would be especially important. For example, when rushing to the train or bus, or when trying to talk or sing with a mask on your face.

One proven way to prevent fogging is to cross the rubber bands that go behind the ear. It binds the mask more tightly to the face while shaping the channels on the sides of the mask. They direct the breathing air to the sides and back of the face instead of passing it up to the spectacle lenses.

But is the remedy safe, i.e. does the mask work as it should?

Yes, it works if the mask does not go completely wrinkled, says VTT Research Professor at the Technology Research Center Ali Harlin.

He points out that the tighter the mask gets on the face, the better. “If turning the rubber bands crosswise helps the mask settle on your face, that’s good,” Harlin says.

Even better, if the same const can be used to prevent the spectacles from fogging up. “It’s hard to work with fogged lenses, that’s clear,” Harlin says.

Experience has shown, according to Harlin, that the suitability of a cloth mask or a disposable surgical mask is a very personal matter. “We humans are different-looking and of different sizes, among us are narrow-faced, broad-faced, elongated and big-jawed. Not all models are suitable for everyone, ”says Harlin.

When masks are now produced in large quantities as cheaply as possible, it means, according to Harlin, that there is little variation in size and designs.

He recommends trying different masks and protectors to find the one that works best for you. “The tighter the mask gets on the face, the better,” Harlin says.

And is there a greater risk of the coronavirus spreading when the breathing air is directed to the side of the face?

No, Harlin says.

The fact that the breathing air flows to the sides and back is no more dangerous, he said, if the air flows up or down.

“The most important thing is that the mask filters the breathing air and prevents it from flowing to the face of a person standing nearby.”

Usually, the breathing air flows up from under the mask, which just tends to fog the glasses.

Important frost prevention also means putting spectacle lenses on top of the mask.

“The farther from the face the glasses can be placed, the less fogging there is. So a well-developed nose can be an advantage. ”

Tricks have been developed to prevent fogging. For example, someone has come up with the idea of ​​shaping a sparkling wine bottle around the cap of a wireframe, or muesette, with a nose rack that, when placed under the mask, directs breathing downward.

“There could be room for improvement in the formability of the mask,” says Harlin.

Frosting also pays more attention than usual to the cleanliness of the lenses.

Optician Tea Grönroos Helsinki Gaze says that customers now ask a lot about cleaning lenses. There are also a variety of tips on the internet, from lens cleaners to soap to shaving foam.

Grönroos points out that lenses often have, in addition to a hard and non-reflective surface, a dirt-repellent surface treatment that also repels anti-fog products.

Best According to Grönroos, the way to keep the lenses clean is to put a drop of detergent on your fingers, dilute it with lukewarm water, rub the mixture into the lens, rinse and dry the lenses.

“Yes, lenses would withstand even warm water, but frames made of plastic or cellulose acetate can lose their luster in the heat,” he points out.

The optician uses a mixture in which a tablespoon of dishwashing detergent, a deciliter of Sinol fuel and the rest of the water are placed in a liter bottle. The Lios is used at room temperature, so it is always ready to use.

According to Grönroos, damp cloths made for cleaning lenses are also good. “But if there’s even a bit of sand dust on the lens, using a cloth might scratch the lens,” he adds.