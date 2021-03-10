Masks Large retail chains wonder about Minister Saarikko’s hopes for “self-initiated mask escape”

“After all, we sell necessities that everyone must be able to buy,” says Mikko Koskinen, SOK’s Risk Management Manager.

On the market the Minister of Science and Culture is wondering in this area Annika Saarikon (center) hopes of the retail chain’s self-initiated “mask escape,” which he spoke about on Wednesday before the government’s evening school at the Estate House.

He points out that it should also always be possible for the customer to make a complaint. SOK strongly supports the use of masks, but consumers’ equal rights must be taken into account, Koskinen says.

“The wonder of the outputs has been that they have not taken into account this need to do business.”

Also The K-Group sees problems in the mask escape.

“As early as last year, for example, our trade union Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions and the Grocery Trade (PTY) explored the possibilities of trade in the face of the mask from a legal point of view,” reminds the director of the K-Citymarket chain Ari Sääksmäki.

“The grocery trade sells commodities that are essential to society’s security of supply, and the law does not allow us to impose a mask and staff have no means of preventing them from doing business.”

Jaakko and Sari Tuukkanen wore face masks already last September when shopping at Hertsin Prisma.­

Sääksmäki says that the use of masks is already highly recommended.

“Communication has also increased and things have gone better.”

Minister On Wednesday, Saarikko appealed to the largest retail chains to at least discuss the introduction of a “mask coercion” on their own initiative.

“Could it be one intermediate step before we have to make decisions on movement restrictions?” The archipelago pondered. According to Saarikko, restrictions on movement should be strictly limited regionally and as short-term as possible, but effective: “Then it must be ensured that other means do not work.”

Of the other means, Saarikko just mentioned masks in both shops and public transport, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

For example VR announced on Wednesday that it would impose a “mask coercion” on Thursday long-distance and commuter trains, which Saarikko considered a good example.

“I think sothat the trade sector is hardly the first to want restrictions on movement that would also affect the wider trade sector. I don’t mean that (mask-forced) would solve everything. We need a number of measures, most of which have already been implemented, ”Saarikko said.

Saariko was also asked why the government itself has not proposed a mask coercion. Since the summer, the government has been preparing reforms to the Communicable Diseases Act, which came into force on 22 February.

“It keeps going through the board table as well. I would think that it would be easier for us to get moving with it if we started from the bottom up, that is, from places where people move, ”Saarikko said.

Neither Parliament did not add a mask obligation to the sections of the Communicable Diseases Act in committee work. Instead, there was already a clause in the government’s proposal to limit the maximum number of passengers allowed on a public transport vehicle to a maximum of half, if deemed necessary for the disease situation. The decision is made by the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom.

In Parliament, two representatives of basic Finns submitted their own protest to the report of the Parliamentary Social Affairs and Health Committee on infectious diseases and demanded a mask forcible means of transport.

According to them, in commuter trains and metros, it would be practically impossible to limit the number of passengers, and it would be easier if the operator could refuse to pick up a person who does not have a face shield.

Chairman of the Committee Markus Lohi (center) said after the report was completed in early February that the mask obligation would have been a “big question” and the committee did not see the point in including it in the report. It would also have slowed down processing.

“By the way, I’m not warming up to a mask escape because there is no unequivocal scientific information about its effectiveness and many mask escape countries have the worst situation,” Lohi told HS at the time.

Why Is the archipelago now demanding a self-initiated mask coercion from shops and means of transport when the government and parliament have not seen it necessary?

“Trade trip I noticed that the store certainly is glued to the door tag, which recommend the use of a mask. But is that enough? ” Saarikko communicates to HS on Wednesday evening.

For example, according to Saarikko, the Itis shopping center has acted responsibly when handing out masks to visitors and spectacularly urging them to use them: “This is what all stores should strive for.”

According to Saarikko, however, demanding “coercion” leads to a legal debate about whether it is possible and how supervision, penalties and others are organized.

“We have to act now. Therefore, we should now focus primarily on communications and engage in activities where trade and HSL (Helsinki Region Transport) could do more than at present, ”Saarikko reports.

But does Saarikko now require shops to put on a mask, or?

“The stores and HSL themselves decide, I can’t demand it. But I think it would be wise to consider it seriously and quickly, ”Saarikko reports.

HSL reminded on Wednesday in a press release to its customers that a face mask should be worn when traveling. According to HSL, communication related to masks will be sharpened, and ticket inspectors, for example, may be instructed to wear a mask if necessary.