Union Urban Housing and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Wednesday that full preparations have been made to restore Metro services across the country. Metro services will start in a phased manner from 7 September and all metro will start running by 12 September. However, metro and mono rail services in Maharashtra will start in October as the state government is not in favor of starting them yet. The standard operational procedure (SOP) has been prepared to ensure that the social distancing of the journey is fully adhered to. Masks will be mandatory for all passengers. Traces must be made inside stations, platforms, and trains for social distancing. Passengers have also been advised to keep sanitizer in pocket.Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai Line 1, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mahamatro Nagpur, Kolkata, Gujarat and UP Metro Lucknow have prepared their standard operating procedures. Puri said the restoration of metro services will be reviewed. If there is congestion and social distancing is not followed properly then the decision to run the metro can be reviewed.

Know these things before traveling in the metro

In the guidelines issued on 29 August, the Home Ministry had given its approval to start the metro services in a phased manner across the country.

– Some guidelines have been made. Some SOPs have been made by many metro rail companies.

– Metro services are being started in a phased manner. The Metro, which has more than one line, will start from 7 September. All lines will begin by 12 September.

– 12 metro companies provide metro services in 18 cities across the country.

– Entry and exit gates will remain closed at metro stations located in Containment Zones.

– There will be traces within the station and the train to ensure social distancing.

– Frequency of trains will be kept so that there is no congestion.

– It will be mandatory for all passengers to wear masks. Supply of masks will be ensured by Metro. People who come without masks will have to pay money and buy masks.

– Simptomatic person will be taken to the nearest Kovid Care Center, Hospital for examination.

– Use of Arogya Setu App will be encouraged

– Passengers will get a sanitizer to hand sanitize at the entry gate

– The places where people go, all of them will be sanitized. Train, escalator, hand rail, lift, tile, etc. will be sanitized.

– Smart card and cashless online transactions will be encouraged.

– Metro Rail Corporation will not intercept trains at certain stations to avoid congestion. Metro companies will decide this.

– Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai Line 1, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mahamatro Nagpur, Kolkata, Gujarat and UP Metro Lucknow have prepared their standard operating procedures.

– Maharashtra government has decided not to start metro and mono rail till September. There metro and mono rail services will be restored in October.