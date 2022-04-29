Costa, goggles in supermarkets will depend on protocols

After May 1 “in workplaces there is no obligation to maskbut in some realities there are protocols that will foresee their use anyway “ Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa. Which speaks of the case related to supermarkets. Here the situation is more fluid. Theoretically the masks they will no longer be needed. But … “From a regulatory point of view, there is no longer an obligation, but there can be the abbreviation of a large company that, through a protocol shared with associations employers and category, will continue to provide for the mask. But this is a choice, it is not dictated by an obligation “, he explained to Radio 1.” Some protocols already in place, children of a different scenario, in many cases will be revised, others maintained “.

What does the ordinance on FFP2 masks come into force on 1st May?

Obligation of FFP2 masks to access means of transport – airplanes, ships, trains, buses – and to attend shows – theater, cinema, concerts – and sporting events that take place indoors. This is what the ordinance signed by the health minister Roberto Speranza on the obligations relating to the use of masks and valid from May 1st until June 15th.

L’order establishes that workers, users and visitors of health, social-health and social assistance facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, assisted healthcare residences (RSA), hospice, rehabilitation facilities, residential facilities for the elderly, including non self-sufficient ones.

However, it is recommended that you wear devices respiratory protection in all public indoor places or open to the public. They are under no obligation to wear the mask the children under the age of 6the people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask, as well as people who have to communicate with a person with disabilities so that they cannot use the device; those who are doing sports.

Masks in closed places: the text of the ordinance

“It is mandatory – it is stated – to wear FFP2 type respiratory protection devices in the following cases:

Means of transport

aircraft engaged in commercial passenger transport services;

ships and ferries used for interregional transport services;

trains used in interregional, Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed ​​passenger rail transport services;

buses used for passenger transport services, with an undifferentiated offer, carried out on the road continuously or periodically on a route that connects more than two regions and with pre-established itineraries, timetables, frequencies and prices “.

buses used for rental services with driver;

means used in local or regional public transport services;

means of school transport dedicated to primary, lower and upper secondary school students;

Shows and sporting events

shows open to the public that take place indoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and other similar venues, as well as for indoor sports events and competitions.

RSA and hospitals

Workers, users and visitors of health, social-health and social-welfare facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, assisted health residences (RSA), hospices, rehabilitation facilities, residential facilities for the elderly, including non self-sufficient people , and in any case the residential structures referred to in article 44 of the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of 12 January 2017, published in the ordinary supplement to the Official Gazette no. 65 of 18 March 2017 “.

Masks, recommendations

The ordinance states that “it is however recommended to wear respiratory protection devices in all public indoor places or places open to the public.

They are not obliged to wear the respiratory protective device:

children under the age of six; people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask, as well as people who have to communicate with a person with disabilities so that they cannot use the device; people who are carrying out activities sporty.