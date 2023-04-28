Rome – From May 1st to December 31st 2023 stay the obligation to wear masks in health facilities where there are elderly, frail and immunosuppressed people. This was established by an ordinance signed by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci. “It is mandatory to wear respiratory protective devices for workers, users and visitors of health facilities within the departments that house frail, elderly or immunosuppressed patients – reads the ordinance – especially if with a high intensity of care , identified by the health directorates of the health facilities themselves”.

The obligation is extended to workers, users and visitors of social-health and social-welfare facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, nursing homes, hospices, rehabilitation facilities, residential facilities for the elderlyeven those who are not self-sufficient.

In departments of healthcare facilities other than those indicated and in waiting rooms, the decision on the use of respiratory protective devices by healthcare workers and visitors “remains at the discretion of the healthcare management – the ordinance continues – which they can also dispose of its use for all those with respiratory symptoms”. No similar measures are envisaged with regard to “hospital connections and spaces” located outside the hospital wards. As far as medical surgeries are concerned, the decision on the use of respiratory protective devices “remains at the discretion of general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice”.

On the other hand, children under the age of six, people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask, as well as people who have to communicate with a disabled person, are not obliged to wear the respiratory protective device. so that you cannot make use of the device”. Finally, the decision on the execution of a diagnostic swab for SARS-CoV-2 infection for access to emergency rooms is “referred to the discretion of the health directorates and regional authorities”, concludes the ordinance.