While the coronavirus epidemic is still raging, masks will be mandatory at work and at school, including for children from the sixth grade.

A unique return to school. While the coronavirus contamination figures start to rise again, the mask is generalized, at work and at school, from the sixth grade. On the other hand, the rules of partial unemployment, decided urgently in the spring by the government, are restricted. Price of gas, wearing of a mask, fine for drug consumption… Here is what changes from Tuesday September 1st.

Regulated gas prices increase by 0.6%

Still applied by Engie to millions of French households, regulated gas sales tariffs increased by 0.6% on September 1. This increase will be, compared to the last scale in August, 0.2% for customers using gas for cooking, 0.4% for those who have dual use cooking and hot water, and 0.7 % for heating.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) warned at the beginning of June of sharp price increases in the second half of the year in the wake of the rebound in gas prices. A mechanism was thus put in place until February 2021 to smooth their development. The law provides for the gradual extinction of these regulated tariffs by 2023. In the future, only so-called market offers will remain, at prices freely set by the suppliers.

Masks are compulsory when working in confined spaces …

Wearing a mask is now compulsory in both administrations and companies in enclosed and shared spaces. Employees will have to wear their mask wherever they are likely to cross paths. This also applies to open spaces and open offices. The only exception tolerated: individual offices.

… and for students from middle school

The new health protocol of the National Education provides that all adults wear the mask in schools. It also requires children and adolescents to wear it “from the sixth grade. These masks will not be distributed free to all students, but Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer mentioned the possibility of making a stock of masks available for students who would have difficulty obtaining them.

Scholarship forms for high school students are available

Parents (or responsible) of students can apply for a grant for their high school children from September 1 until October 15 by logging in at Education – Services portal, explains the National Education website. High school scholarships are awarded to students enrolled in high school and regional adapted education establishments (Erea), specifies the ministry.

They are broken down into six levels, depending on the resources of the person or persons taking charge of the pupil and the number of dependent children. For the year 2020-2021, the annual amount of the scholarship varies between 441 euros for the first step and 933 euros for the sixth step. This scholarship amount is paid out in three installments (each quarter).

Partial unemployment is restricted

A decree endorses from September 1 “the end of placements in partial activity (…) of employees sharing the home of a vulnerable person “. But he “maintains, for the most vulnerable employees, the placement in partial activity on medical prescription”. People with progressive cancer under treatment, congenital or acquired immunosuppression, people 65 years of age or older with diabetes associated with obesity or micro or macrovascular complications, as well as people on dialysis or with severe chronic kidney disease.

On the other hand, individuals will no longer be able to resort to partial unemployment for their employees, explains Le Figaro. “While the regulations allowed partial unemployment until December 31 at the latest, the government has just brought forward the end date of the exceptional measures of partial activity for employees of private employers to August 31, 2020, except for Guyana and Mayotte where the device will be maintained until the end of the state of health emergency “.

The flat-rate fine of 200 euros for drug use comes into force

The “flat-rate drug offenses will be generalized from the start of the school year”, announced Prime Minister Jean Castex in Nice at the end of July. Concretely, drug users, starting with cannabis users, who are targeted as a priority, may be subject to a fixed fine of 200 euros. This fine was already applied in several cities in France, such as Reims or Rennes. The fine, if it is settled within fifteen days, is reduced to 150 euros. Beyond 45 days, the offender will have to pay an increase set at 450 euros.