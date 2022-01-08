A survey by the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo points out that the use of masks does not affect breathing or bring risks to healthy people in the practice of physical exercises. For the study, 17 men with a mean age of 30 years and 18 women with a mean age of 28 years, all healthy, were evaluated.

“We did it with the aim of investigating whether the use of masks during exercise interfered with performance, the functioning of the body in people who do regular physical activity, but are not athletes”, explains Professor Bruno Gualano, responsible for the study. For this, the research participants ran on a treadmill with and without a protective mask, with monitoring of breathing, blood oxygenation and cardiac function.

For work, the participants wore a three-layer cloth mask, following the recommendations of the World Health Organization. The exercises were performed at different intensities.

In the moderate and intense effort levels, only a small change in the inspiration effort was verified. “We specifically observed an increase in inspiratory capacity with the use of the mask. The individual had to inspire more with the mask than without it”, explains Gualano. Other than that, though, the body adapts to the protective item and there were no changes in the people’s body response. “It did not change cardiac output or oxygen saturation, which was a concern that we had”, adds the professor.

In the effort considered critical, which is the maximum exercise load that the person can develop, the study pointed out that there was a loss of performance. According to Gualano, contrary to what happens at other intensities, the body cannot compensate for the additional difficulty that the mask imposes on breathing. Thus, people end up reaching the limit faster than they would without the use of face protection.

However, not even at this level of effort were significant changes in blood oxygenation or cardiac function. “There are no suggestive physiological alterations that may endanger the health of the practitioner”, emphasizes the professor at the Faculty of Medicine.

The so-called effort critical level is when, explains Gualano, the person exercising is unable to speak during the task. At moderate and intense levels, the practitioner would be able to speak, albeit panting.

To maintain good health and even for aesthetic reasons, moderate and intense levels are, according to the professor, sufficient. “This intensity is enough to promote all the benefits that we know from physical exercise”, he emphasizes.

Despite the test results showing that the use of a mask physically affects exercise practitioners little, in the questionnaire applied to the participants, several complaints were recorded in relation to the protection item.

“Overall, they felt very bad about wearing the mask. People complained that with the mask they felt more heat, discomfort, greater fatigue, resistance”, lists the researcher.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food voucher: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia the easternmost aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger hits and knocks out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe vera gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?