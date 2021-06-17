Between variants and more or less chaotic situations on vaccines, thinking of saying “goodbye” to masks is almost impossible. But with the decline in infections and deaths, the issue is on the table and – at least for the moment – some countries are already adopting more libertarian measures on the use of masks in open places.

Germany has done it a few days ago, France announced it yesterday and it will soon be Spain’s turn. It’s Italy? For our country there is still no certain date, but Minister Speranza spoke of mid-July, 15 to be precise, as an indicative horizon within which to put the mask in your pocket and use it only in closed or particularly crowded places. Everything will depend, again this year, on the contagion curve and the progress of the vaccination campaign. If the weakest sections of the population are all adequately covered, it will be possible to proceed and the mask will necessarily be only in the pocket just in case.

“It will be like with eyeglasses to read closely that you always carry in your pocket – explains the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri – all the studies tell us that in an epidemiological situation under control as in Italy, the possibility of contagion outdoors with half of the population vaccinated at least with the first dose is almost nil. But we must not forget that the mask will remain an accessory to always carry with us because in certain situations, in line at the ice cream shop or at the stadium, in order not to take risks we will have to be ready to wear it “.

“Today we will have reached the quota of 30 million Italians who received the first dose and by now more than one in four citizens has completed the vaccination cycle – continues Sileri – and therefore I think that after three weeks we can feel safe enough to abandon the outdoor mask. On the other hand, if the green pass is granted to those who have been vaccinated with the first dose for at least fifteen days, it is consistent to adopt a measure of this kind. Delta variant permitting, of course ”.

The return to freedom throughout the country is now a matter of days. The monitoring of the weekly infections confirms that from Monday also Tuscany, Marche, Basilicata, Campania, Calabria, Sicily and the province of Bolzano will go blank. At this point only the Valle d’Aosta would remain, for another week, the only yellow spot on the map of an Italy all in white and which on Monday 21st will also say goodbye to curfew.