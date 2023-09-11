“There school has always been a hotbed of viruses that find fertile ground among children and very young people. Offer a mask to students? I don’t see anything wrong with it and I don’t think it’s harmful. We have exited the mandatory phase of anti-Covid measures. Now we should have understood that we need a culture of civic sense. If I have contact with fragile people I will have to try to defend them, so the mask is a correct tool”. So to Adnkronos Salute Massimo Andreoniscientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and professor of Infectious Diseases at the Tor Vergata University of Rome, speaks on the start of schools and the rise in Covid cases in Italy.

“In the hospital we are observing an increase in Covid hospitalizations, they are elderly and fragile, some are not vaccinated and others only have one dose – underlines the expert – But, unfortunately, there are also clinical pictures with pneumonia that require the famous ‘helmet’ Precisely for this reason we need a reminder of everyone’s responsibility, when we say that the disease is a flu we must also say that people die from the flu in Italy. So the invitation is not to think that Sars-CoV-2 is more benevolent and that we have completely resolved the issue because instead we need to raise our attention and be cautious. What does this mean? If you use public transport or live with the elderly and frail, a mask is recommended.”