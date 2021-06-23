“The goal of achieving theherd immunity by the end of September it is still absolutely within reach “, so” when the herd immunity is achieved, we must convey clear and perspective messages “, like”start the school year obviously at 100%“and” evaluate the hypothesis of don’t make our children wear masks anymore: our credibility is at stake “.

Thus the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa to Rai News 24. “The perspective that we must give is the return to normality and in this there is starting the school year in the presence and without masks. There are the conditions”, he concluded.

“It’s important exit from the state of emergency. It would be a fundamental signal for the country, for the citizens and would mean a further signal of a return to normalcy. “The Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, always said to the microphones of Restart 264 on Cusano Italia TV.

“We all obviously want to get out of the state of emergency, but it is clear that the state of emergency allows us to have a commissioner structure that allows us to manage the vaccination plan with greater efficiency. And so I believe – underlined Costa – that it is it is reasonable to assume an extension at least until the objective of herd immunity is completed, and perhaps verify what will happen in September-October with possible variations “.

“As for the Delta variant, we monitor what is happening in Great Britain on a daily basis. A 5-day quarantine has been put in place for those arriving from the country. We have made a great investment to enhance sequencing, because in this phase where there are few infections we have the possibility of returning to trace “. This was stated by Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, who spoke at Restart 264 on Cusano Italia TV. . “The most important goal, however, is to continue vaccinating ourselves – underlined Costa – because the data tell us that with two doses we are protected by more than 80% from the Delta variant, this will help us to better deal with any problems”.