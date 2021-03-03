D.he world of flying is a mess because the world is a mess. There are hardly any passenger planes left, but relief supplies have to get to the people. This has consequences for handling at Frankfurt Airport, for example. There, 120,000 tons of pharmaceuticals are usually handled each year, packed in containers or on pallets. The airport describes itself as the leading pharmaceutical hub in Europe with an unparalleled infrastructure for products to be cooled. If the freight is not transported in specially built cargo planes, they take passenger planes with them in the hold.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

But because they don’t fly, there is a lack of capacity everywhere. And this at a time when masks, gloves and smocks are needed en masse to protect against the coronavirus. Customs make the dimension clear. According to his survey, six billion masks have landed in Frankfurt since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

These quantities can only be transported if the cabin intended for passengers is also loaded, the workers at the airport refer to it as cabin load. Some companies such as Condor or Lufthansa have expanded seats, while others lash the cargo with nets on the seats. The boxes are light, but large and numerous. “We recently had an Aeroflot with 11.7 tons of relief supplies on board. My team has to pick up each of the 800 or so boxes individually, ”says Hakan Sener, Managing Director of Wisag Ground Service. Aircraft from Russia and China are currently permanent guests in Frankfurt, often chartered that have never landed on the Main or have not landed on the Main for a long time. The large aircraft types are gladly taken, a Boeing 777 with Russian registration is just rolling up. 4.8 tons of masks are on board, 514 boxes.



A 12 meter long rarity: the special conveyor belt has been wiped out.

Image: Appel





Sener has 10 to 15 employees per machine. They form a chain and pass the boxes outside. A dinosaur celebrates its resurrection there. When the Poststern still existed in Frankfurt, conveyor belts reaching to the cab were built. For years they have eke out a bleak existence in the depot, now nothing works without them. Because normal conveyor belts only reach to the cargo door. The higher cabin door can only be reached with the 12 meter long special hinges.

Wisag has two of them in use, the airport operator Fraport three more. If these are not sufficient, shorter belts and stairs are combined, and the unloaders then first have to descend a few steps. “Flexibility and organizational talent are required. There are never more aircraft arriving with cargo in the cabin. We have to be creative, ”says Sener, while the Russian flight attendant is pushing the pace. In three hours she wanted to be back in the air. That’s not much time for hundreds of boxes.

Bundling them in containers is out of the question as an alternative. “They don’t fit through the door,” says Maria Linden, Fraport spokeswoman. She also reports on unprecedented challenges. “Usually 40 percent of the cargo is transported in the bellies of the passenger aircraft. That is almost completely eliminated, ”she says. As an emergency solution, around 9,500 passenger planes loaded only with freight have landed since March 2020. Every room in the cabin is used, sometimes even the overhead lockers on the ceiling are filled. Masks, gowns, disposable gloves are mainly in the boxes. But also raw and starting materials, samples, drugs against corona symptoms, test kits and medical devices.

Very heavy things cannot be transported in the cabin, the floor is not designed for that. Actually. There is a box weighing 150 kilograms on the door of a machine. Three men from Sener’s troop heaved her outside, made it. His phone rings, it’s the turn of the loadmaster from the Russian machine. All boxes unloaded, doors closed. The Boeing 777 takes off again on time to pick up the next load of relief supplies.