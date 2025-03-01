Masks and silent in ONS: Galician Atlantic Island recovers its traditional entrued after half a century without celebrating it

The mute They are responsible for making way for Entroidowhich is a kind of Meco or Momo. They present it and walk it, and ask for food or drink through the doors: maybe they have had a bad time throughout the winter. Around them flutter the masksthat move the things of site, open songs that are closed, sow chaos. The Atlantic Island of Ons, on the Galician coast, celebrates the arrival of spring, the beginning of the agricultural year, its traditional entroid (something like an native version of the carnival). Or at least celebrated it until half a century ago. He will do it again this Sunday thanks to the investigations of the philologist Manuel Dopazo Entenza and the impulse of the Concello de Bueu and the Association of Neighborhoods and Friends Da Illa de Ons.

It was precisely the memory of the neighbors that retained the trail of their traditional entrotue. Dopazo, a bueu native, worked on a project of the Da lingua Galega Institute to create an oral corpus of the language when he tripped over the recording of a lady who spoke of the Entroidothe doll. “It was a record collected by Danish folklorist Gustav Henningsen in the 60s,” Dopazo explains to Eldiario.es in a conversation that takes place in Galician, “and by chance I heard that reference.” It was a woman and made a description of a figure that represents the carnival holiday, a straw doll that they rode in a sheep. “It is equivalent to Meco, Momo or Laladeiro from other places,” he says. In Ons he adopted the same name that is given to the carnival throughout Galicia.

A living informant corroborated the story. Little by little, Dopazo wove what had happened. According to their calculations, the Entroido He stopped leaving at the beginning of the 20th century to the roads of Ons, as happened in other places with similar figures. On the island, located in the mouth of the Ría de Pontevedra, 4,500 square kilometers, more than 500 people were residing. There are currently 60 in the census, but less than ten who live there all year. The fact is that with the disappearance of the Entroido The celebration did not disappear. Masks and mutethe other two characters, survived until the 70s. Dopazo also found it thanks to sound records related to their philological studies. “I prepared my thesis, which I dedicated precisely to ONS, when I heard Benedict Patiño talk about masks and mute“, says.

The researcher decided to deepen the insular entry. Investigated roles and actions, figures and their tasks or incarnations and risked a theory: collective memory had converted masks and mute In synonyms but in reality they were two different characters, with different functions. The first results of his investigations published them in 2021 and 2022 in the magazine Sitof the Piñeiróns Cultural Association. “The mute They would be a good, innocent character, embodied by young people who act in daylight, “he wrote, in Gallego, Dopazo,” his name is probably due to the fact that gender roles invested in clothing. ” Old clothes and hidden face, a classic: “Traditionally they did not make evil, rather they played with the unknown of who will be the person?”

The evils were in charge, in fact, the masks. He was the last of Ons ‘Entroido characters to disappear, already in the 70s, and continued alive in the neighbors’ stories. They wore white and with red mask, made with pumpkin bark drying and painted. They were never alone. “They operated as guerrillas, fighting some neighborhoods [aldeas] against others, ”Dapazo writes in his study of Sit. They depart from the roads: “They advanced hidden from the outside of the island, the mountain and the meadows, and went down to the houses so that people did not see them arrive.” They left in the afternoon and made their own until well the night during the nine days that in Ons lasted the celebration that marked the end of winter.

“They are social rites, of course, that disappear when the societies that illuminated them disappear,” Dopazo explains to this newspaper, “their recovery is a bit a pantomime, but very interesting.” Along the way he also found images. Another foreign folklorist, the Swedish anthropologist Staffan Mörling, a maritime heritage specialist, had photographed the entrance of ONS in the 60s. To him belongs to the image that illustrates this information. Manuel Dopazo has located other photographs in private collections. They will be part of the book that lasts about Entroido, masks and mute of the island.