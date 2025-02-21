Evasion, enjoyment, play, illusion and desire … Many people are attracted to the possibility of disguising themselves in Carnival, a celebration that precedes Lent and is characterized by being a period of Disinhibition in which the masqueradesthe Comparsas … and the dances. Adopt the role of another personality by using make-up, Costumes either masks It can be especially suggestive. However, this act of hiding and simultaneously revealing aspects of oneself can be interpreted from the psychological point of view as a representation of how that person is presented to the world: the identity he shows and the one he maintains hides. In fact, as the experts of the team explain UnobravoPsychology has already explored in the late fifties this phenomenon with studies such as Goffman, which concluded that the presentation of ‘I’ in everyday life reinforces the idea that identity is built in a balance between what we show and that we reserve for our internal space.

But beyond the Physical masks That they are used in the carnival, in everyday life different roles (professionals, family and social) are assumed that act as masks and that, sometimes, can move the person away from their true essence. Not surprisingly, the need to be accepted or the Fear of rejection They can lead a person to adopt roles that do not completely reflect their true identity. Carl Jung talked about it through its definition of the concept of person, such as the social facade that is shown to the world and that differs from the concept of shadow, which refers to the parts of the person who are repressed or ignored.

Psychologists frequently debate around the conflict between authenticity And the need to belongingaccording to Silvia Dal Ben, psychologist and clinical manager of Unobravo in Spain, who points out that the fear of social judgment can promote to mold the image to fit into certain expectations. In this sense, the expert points out that the carnival offers a space of freedom where these norms are temporarily suspended, allowing to explore hidden facets of the personality.

The carnival holiday, therefore, represents a moment of rupture with routine and social normsan opportunity to explore new aspects of oneself. “This disinhibition period creates an exceptional situation in which it is allowed to manifest what at any given time could not be,” says Dal Ben. “This can have a liberating function, but it also leads us to reflect on how much external expectations are conditioned for the rest of the year,” he adds.

The theory of social disinhibition (Zimbardo, 1969) supports precisely this idea explaining that, in certain festive contexts, the loss of social restrictions can help the expression of repressed parts of identity.

Contemporary psychology, however, emphasizes that we do not have a single fixed identitybut we are a set of parties that coexist. “Accepting our complexity without rigidity allows us enrich.

Carnival gives the opportunity to play with identity, but also invites us to reflect on how we interact with ourselves and others.

Mascaras all year?

Some people not only carry carnival masks, but during the rest of the year. Something that, as the psychologist María Padilla, founder of Capital Psychologists suggests; He suggests that they see have learned not to be themselves. “If these people believe that being otherwise they get more things that interest them and are more precious such as love, admiration, money or luxury will consciously or unconsciously choose to wear a mask all year,” he argues.

The point is that these types of people carrying masks all year are not actually integrated in their entirety because, according to the psychologist, the mask becomes the informer that indicates that something does not work well inside: « Some because they are immature and others because it works as a defense mechanism. In short, it would be an indicative that it is a poorly formed personality and can hide from narcissism to rigidity through problems in social relationships such as shyness, ”he says.

But in addition the founder of Capital Psychologists reveals that there are different types of masks and makes an approximation of what each of them may want to hide:

Focus mask: “That person puts a distance in their relationships and manifests a social clumsiness in regard to contact with others, does not understand social relations,” he explains.

Smile mask: “When someone is always smiling, it is an indicative that there is a sadness behind,” he says.

Laughter mask: “If instead of a smile we talk about laughter, this can hide a nervousness that indicates discomfort with people and fear of judgment,” he says.

Mask of ‘I am Normal’: According to the psychologist, these are people who act or try to act normally and try to be “normal”, but who actually compare continuously with others and are not shown as they are.

Hierarchical mask: it is the one that characterizes those people who believe they are worth based on their social position and thus also judge others.

Facial mask: characterizes profiles that are usually hidden behind their beauty and that base their self -esteem on being “handsome” or “pretty.”

“Without mask” mask: people who do not want to be false and who supposedly go with the truth ahead. They state that they know what is right and what is wrong, what should be done and what is not. But what hides behind that not mask is a rigid person, nothing empathic and without touch that is defined by the phrase: “What I do is fine and what others do, no.”

As for Sensations That they can help to know the consequences of carrying this type of masks, Padilla points out that normally the people who carry and feel it as a wall between them and the world may have to face a problem of low self -esteem. «Your mask in these cases is to cause the best impression to the other and be seen from his eyes, without disappointing or disappointing him because what prevails inside is a fear of rejection. This implies that at some point in your life you integrated inside that you are more likely to be rejected than another person and that created an inferiority complex, ”he argues.