Obligation to wear masks at school. From May 1st “children who have just turned six, and who attend kindergarten, are no longer obliged to wear masks“. Thus in a note Gabriele Lorenzoni, deputy of the 5-star Movement in the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber.” Thanks to an amendment, in my first signature, to the Dl Reopening, approved today in the Commission, we have remedied a vulnerability that had come to create on the obligation of the masks “.

“With the previous prescription contained in the decree, discrimination was created within the same classes of kindergartens, with children subject to the obligation of masks and others not. This is why it is an important norm”, he concludes.