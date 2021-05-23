The failure of the federal troops in the first Chechen war, when the militants again occupied Grozny in the summer of 1996, is due to the fact that the command did not have the opportunity to use combat aircraft against them. The former adjutant of the ex-president of the self-proclaimed Chechen Republic of Ichkeria (CRI) Aslan Maskhadov, Khusein Iskhanov, who now lives in Austria, told about this in an interview with Lente.ru.

“They could not use helicopters or airplanes and arrange bombing, because there was no one to bomb, it is impossible to bomb 4-5 people, they simply cannot be seen. They had nowhere to go. Panic began among [находящихся в Грозном российских] military, some units even began to lay down their arms, surrender entirely, ”he said.

According to him, after that Moscow was forced to start peace negotiations, since the units blocked in Grozny had neither ammunition, nor food, nor water, which were brought from Khankala.

“We liquidated this case, completely cutting off the city of Grozny from Khankala. They blocked access to all these military units, and a huge mass of FSB, KGB, commandant’s offices – whoever there was – they were all surrounded by 850 people who entered the city, “the source of Lenta.ru claims.

He believes that when this information reached Moscow, it was decided to start negotiations.

The first Chechen campaign began in 1994, when Moscow tried to regain control of the breakaway republic. In August 1996, the Khasavyurt agreements were signed, the hostilities ended, but the issue of the status of the region was not resolved – it was postponed for five years.