Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, speaks during a press conference. © Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP/dpa

Moment of shock for Olaf Scholz: An unknown person tried to break into the chancellor’s apartment on Sunday. Scholz was not there.

Potsdam – Olaf Scholz was in Berlin on Sunday evening for the coalition committee with the traffic light parties. The Chancellor had no idea what was happening at the same time in his home town of Potsdam. While the federal government was debating their disputes (without any result) in the Chancellery, Scholz’s house was apparently broken into.

Burglar in Scholz-Haus: masked man breaks in – fails

On Sunday evening, a masked burglar gained access to a building in downtown Potsdam where Scholz also lives. He reports that Mirror with reference to safety circles. The magazine also published a photo from a surveillance camera showing a man wearing a white mask. The burglar also wore gloves, a hoodie and a headlamp.

The burglar is said to have been seen by witnesses and then stopped trying to get into the apartment. So nothing was stolen. The police searched for clues at the crime scene, initiated a search for the fugitive and secured the recordings from the surveillance cameras. At the same time, safety precautions and property protection were strengthened.

Olaf Scholz and his wife Britta Ernst. (Archive photo) © Britta Pedersen/dpa

Scholz has been living in Potsdam since 2021, together with his wife Britta Ernst. She is Minister for Education, Youth and Sport in Brandenburg and also in the SPD. She was apparently not in danger at the time of the crime. (as)