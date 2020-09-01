On Monday morning, police officers and public prosecutors searched the homes and business premises of suspected left-wing extremists in four federal states. In the evening, a demo starts in front of the left-wing autonomous Rote Flora in Hamburg.

Demonstrators carry the front transparency at the Revolutionary May 1st Demonstration 2019 in Hamburg. The red structure is considered to be in charge of the organization

M.More than one hundred people demonstrated on Monday evening in Hamburg against a cross-border police raid against suspected left-wing extremists. Halil Simsek from the Red Construction Hamburg called for this.

According to the police, around 350 demonstrators from the left-wing autonomous Rote Flora center moved through the Schanzenviertel. The participants, often dressed in black and masked, were accompanied by a strong police presence. Everything remained peaceful.

In the morning, the police searched numerous objects of suspected left-wing extremists during a major operation in Hamburg and the surrounding area and in Siegen in North Rhine-Westphalia. According to Simsek, the operation was directed against the red construction.

Like many other members, he was awakened by the police “at machine gun level,” he told the German Press Agency. The Red Structure is rated by the Hamburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a “violence-oriented group”.

Suspicion of the formation of a terrorist group

According to the police, 28 search warrants were carried out in cooperation with the Hamburg Public Prosecutor’s Office. More than 200 officials were involved in the raid in Hamburg, Stelle (Lower Saxony), Tornesch (Schleswig-Holstein) and Siegen. They have produced extensive evidence that is now being evaluated, it said.

The police said it was used as part of an investigation against 22 members of a left-wing extremist group who had been investigated since last year on suspicion of the formation of a terrorist organization.