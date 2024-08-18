Home World

The Spanish police launched a major manhunt for the masked man who stabbed an eleven-year-old boy to death on a football pitch. © Antonio Sempere/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

It was supposed to be a nice Sunday morning with friends on the football field. But suddenly a masked man appears and tragedy occurs.

Mocejón – An unknown masked man stabbed an eleven-year-old boy to death on a football pitch in the Spanish town of Mocejón near Toledo. The perpetrator suddenly appeared on the pitch in the morning and stabbed the boy with a sharp object, the state TV station RTVE and several newspapers reported.

When paramedics arrived, the boy had already suffered a cardiac arrest and could not be resuscitated. A large-scale manhunt was launched for the perpetrator, whose motive was initially unknown.

The Prime Minister of the Spanish autonomous community of Castile-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, was shocked by the crime. “I express my condolences and solidarity to the family of the minor and hope that the perpetrator will be found and brought to justice as soon as possible,” he wrote on the platform X. dpa