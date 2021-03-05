Now he is drawing more far-reaching consequences: After investigations against him, the CSU politician Georg Nüßlein will no longer run in the next federal election.

Munich – The CSU member of the Bundestag Georg Nüßlein, who is suspected of corruption in connection with the purchase of corona respirators, is withdrawing from politics. He would resign from his current dormant position as deputy parliamentary group leader and no longer run for the Bundestag election in September, Nüßlein said on Friday through his lawyer in Munich. He “firmly” rejects the allegation of bribery.

The Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the initial suspicion of corruption against the CSU * politician. According to media reports, he is said to have campaigned for a supplier of corona protective masks at the Federal Ministry of Health and the Bavarian Ministry of Health in the spring of last year. For this, a commission of 660,000 euros is said to have gone to a company in which Nüßlein is said to be involved.

Nüßlein had his lawyer Gero Himmelsbach explain that “due to the complex issue with a foreign connection”, he “does not expect the public prosecutor’s investigations to be concluded in the next few weeks”. The investigation is a very significant burden for his family and his party, which is why he has now decided to withdraw. But he wants to fill out his mandate before the general election. (AFP) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN MEDIA.

