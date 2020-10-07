E.It took exactly twenty minutes until Wolfgang Schäuble called for order. The first plenary session of the Bundestag since the President of the Bundestag ordered a mask requirement had started on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The questioning of Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was on the agenda. On the unofficial agenda, however, was how to deal with the mask requirement, which Schäuble had ordered for the buildings of the Bundestag due to the increasing number of corona infections with effect from Tuesday.

At 1:20 p.m., the AfD MP Franziska Gminder entered the hall under the Reichstag dome. She did not wear the mouth and nose covering prescribed on the way to her own seat. Shortly before the start of the session, Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki said in an interview with the FAZ that in such a case there would first be a friendly warning.

Now, Wolfgang Schäuble occasionally cultivates a form of friendliness that is mixed with elements of harshness. With a sharp voice, he pointed out the MPs from the AfD to the mask requirement. In the event of a violation, he could give a call to order, threatened Schäuble, but added that it had not yet been. The addressed fiddled with her mask without putting it on until she had reached her seat. There the duty expired.





But the theater wasn’t over yet. Gminder’s party friend Beatrix von Storch, who also hadn’t come into the room with a mask on, but had tinkered with it, called from her seat in the direction of the Bundestag President that he wasn’t wearing a mask himself. Schäuble had enough: “Ms. von Storch, I am calling you to order.”

But instead of pointing out that the president sitting at the seat and chairing the meeting may do this without a mask in accordance with the general decree he himself issued, Schäuble said, in support of the call to order: “Because one shouldn’t criticize the president.”

The masks are provocatively omitted

Bundestag and federal government, Federal President and Chancellor: Like the rest of the population, you all have to learn to cope with the side effects of the pandemic. The mask is the most visible sign of this, and in Parliament the different beliefs about wearing a mask are most evident. You have rocked yourself up to the political dispute, which can easily be reduced to the denominator: The AfD against the others.

Initially, Schäuble only made an “urgent recommendation” to wear mouth and nose protection. Then, however, there were more and more complaints that MPs and employees of the AfD did not adhere to this recommendation. Kubicki describes the discussions last week in the Council of Elders in such a way that especially the Greens and leftists complained that the AfD MPs and employees were provocatively walking around without masks. Representatives of both groups have called for a stricter approach. “The other parliamentary groups, with the exception of the AfD, of course, then joined this stance,” reports Kubicki.

Schäuble had already complained in a press release on Monday that the mask recommendation was “not being observed everywhere” and justified his step with it. Anyone who walks around the Bundestag buildings without mouth and nose protection can, in extreme cases, face a fine of up to 25,000 euros or a fine of up to 5,000 euros. According to Kubicki, employees and members of parliament are treated differently. They face a fine, this call to order, a fine or even exclusion from the meeting.

Kubicki himself doesn’t seem enthusiastic, but sees no other option. “You can stand whatever you want to the new regulation on wearing masks in the Bundestag buildings. But if it does exist, then you have to stick to it. Or you have to change it. ”The AfD announced that it would take legal action against the new rules.