Much has been scolded about the nationwide unique obligation in North Rhine-Westphalia to wear a mask in secondary schools as well. The compulsion ends in a few days – but not everyone is convinced of the new easing.

Hundreds of thousands of students in North Rhine-Westphalia can literally breathe a sigh of relief: the mask requirement in class ends

D.he announced end of the mask requirement in class is met with relief in North Rhine-Westphalia, but also with sharp criticism and concerns. “The abolition of the mask requirement in class is premature and premature,” said the state chairwoman of the Philologists’ Association of North Rhine-Westphalia, Sabine Mistler, on Friday.

The professional association of high school teachers fears that the number of infections in schools will increase as a result and “lead to renewed distance teaching and thus to significant restrictions”. Other teachers’ associations and the SPD opposition also expressed similar concerns and criticism.

also read

After a conference of the Prime Ministers with the Federal Chancellor, Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) announced on Thursday that he would not extend the mask requirement in class. Students from secondary and vocational schools in North Rhine-Westphalia therefore only have to wear a mouth and nose cover one last time in class on Monday. In any case, it did not apply to elementary and special school pupils at the primary level.

Wrong signal?

“Once again, Laschet’s state government is briefly confronting all those involved with a fait accompli in its school policy,” criticized the SPD opposition. “Of course, wearing the mouth and nose cover in everyday school life is often a handicap,” said a statement from the parliamentary group. “But to answer this with a return to regular operation without Plan B is a fundamentally wrong signal.”

also read

Instead, from the SPD’s point of view, the following are necessary: ​​the introduction of a nationwide test strategy, digital training, distance protection, smaller learning groups, larger classrooms, cooperation with non-school learning locations, short hours, shift work in class and the targeted wearing of mouth and nose covers. The Education and Science Union made a similar statement.

The state chairman of the Teachers’ Association for Education and Upbringing, Stefan Behlau, spoke of an ambivalent decision: “Certainly, communication in the classroom without a mask is made much easier, but since it is not possible to keep your distance in the classrooms, important protection is lost.”

Classrooms not adequately ventilated

The Philologists’ Association found that many schools were in great need of renovation. “It is not unusual that classrooms cannot be adequately ventilated or that ventilation systems are completely lacking.” In autumn and winter, an increase in the risk of infection is to be feared.

The state chairman of the Greens, Mona Neubaur, also tweeted: “Children and young people sit without sufficient distance in often poorly ventilated rooms. The end of the mask requirement in class worries me. “

The previous regulations of the Corona Protection Ordinance and the ordinances on care in daycare centers, schools and facilities for the disabled end in NRW at the end of August 31, as well as the Corona Entry Ordinance. The state ministers for health and schools, Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) and Yvonne Gebauer (FDP), want to present details of the new versions on Monday.

Step towards normality

Prime Minister Laschet had already announced that the mask requirement would remain valid outside of lessons on the school grounds and in school buildings. On Thursday evening he tweeted: “I promise. Held. Since the number of infections is falling in North Rhine-Westphalia, we can dispense with the special rule introduced as a precaution when starting school. “

also read

The Association of Teachers in North Rhine-Westphalia rated this as an “important step towards normality”. The state chairwoman Brigitte Balbach warned that vigilance is all the more important. All those involved in school life should contribute through attentive behavior to ensure that schools continue to be no pandemic hotspots.

The school policy spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group, Helmut Seifen, expressed satisfaction “that the state government has shown insight and that those affected are spared the really excessive measure of wearing a mask during class.”