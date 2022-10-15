Home page politics

Of: Sebastian Horsch

Klaus Holetschek (left) and Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach have different opinions on the mask requirement. © dpa/Kay Nietfeld/Sven Hoppe (merkur.de collage)

Corona is on the rise again – also in Bavaria. Health Minister Holetschek wants to monitor developments closely. The situation in hospitals is already “very critical”.

Munich – Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is currently hardly missing an opportunity to speak out in favor of a mask requirement indoors. The number of corona cases is already high, and there is a high number of unreported cases. “You have to react,” he said on Thursday ZDF. But whether there is a mask requirement is not decided by Lauterbach, but by each individual federal state.

The pressure increases with the numbers: Baden-Württemberg’s Health Minister Mane Lucha (Greens) is preparing the ground for a change of direction on Thursday: “We may say relatively quickly that wearing masks indoors will be mandatory.” In Bavaria on the other hand, it does not look as if such a tightening is imminent.

The current situation in the Bavarian hospitals is already “very critical”

The current situation in the Bavarian hospitals is already “very critical,” says Eduard Fuchshuber of our newspaper. The spokesman for the Bavarian Hospital Society (BKG) reports large-scale staff shortages not only in Munich. Elsewhere, too, departments are being closed and employees are being brought together. “Our clinics are struggling with extremely high staff sickness rates.” It’s not just about corona infections. “Many are also absent because they have to look after sick relatives or have a classic cold,” says Fuchshuber. At the same time, the staff who are still on duty are “burned out” to a large extent. The emergency rooms are “pretty full” and the intensive care units are “always full”.

On Thursday there were almost 4700 Covid patients in Bavaria’s clinics, 330 of them in intensive care units. One can therefore only appeal to people to wear masks voluntarily where there is a risk of infection. And in this respect, every measure that helps to avoid further infections is of course to be welcomed. In the short term, the situation in the clinics would not improve even with a mask requirement indoors, as Fuchshuber confirms.

Holetschek: “We will take action as soon as this is necessary”

The state government is still waiting. “We are closely monitoring the development of the corona situation and will take measures as soon as this is necessary,” says Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) of our newspaper. However, Holetschek’s statements should probably not be understood as a fundamental rejection of the mask requirement, rather as a snapshot. In addition, the minister said at the end of August that he expected a return to the FFP2 obligation in local public transport. Bavaria went into the fall well prepared, says Holetschek. There is “intensive monitoring” of the corona situation by the State Office for Health (LGL) “as an important basis for our decisions, so that we can act appropriately to the situation”.



In addition, Holetschek takes a dig at the Federal Minister of Health. “If Lauterbach had listened more to Bavaria in the past few months, we could now work with a better set of tools,” says the minister. “In addition, we would not have to expect a patchwork of different corona measures in Germany, which unsettles people.” Bavaria had repeatedly urged the federal government to provide the federal states with more specific criteria when implementing the corona measures. BY SEBASTIAN HORSCH

