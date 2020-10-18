GENEVA (dpa-AFX) – Switzerland has tightened security requirements to contain the corona virus. From Monday on, gatherings with more than 15 people in public spaces are prohibited, the government said on Sunday. The Swiss were called upon to limit private meetings as a whole. “The situation is serious,” said Federal President Simonetta Sommaruga at a press conference in view of the increasing number of new corona infections.

The mask requirement has also been tightened. It used to apply to public transport and has now been expanded to include publicly accessible spaces such as shops, restaurants and museums. In the future, the Swiss will also have to cover their mouth and nose at train stations, airports and bus stops. In addition, the government advised companies to let employees work from home in order to reduce social contacts.

In Switzerland and Liechtenstein, the authorities recorded 3,105 new infections with the coronavirus within 24 hours on Friday. Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 74,000 confirmed infections and more than 1,800 deaths related to the virus. The country has around eight million inhabitants. Germany has almost ten times as many inhabitants as Switzerland./al/DP/edh