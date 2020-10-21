Keep your distance and hygiene measures – people in Germany have internalized these rules since March. Now are curfew hours, alcohol bans, bans on accommodation – are these corona measures really useful? An overview.

In the summer it looked like it would work and one second corona wave could be avoided. Now the forecast for the Corona autumn is bleak: The number of New infections continues to rise, the second wave is here. On Saturday morning (October 17), the health authorities reported, according to the Robert Koch Institute 7,830 new infections – more in one day than ever since the outbreak of the pandemic in Germany. That reports echo24.de*.

At first it was mainly infected returnees who did Coronavirus brought to Germany. In the meantime it is always again private partieswhere the virus is transmitted. Young, party-happy people also come into focus. The number of risk areas within the Federal Republic increases accordingly: According to the RKI In Germany, 102 of 412 rural and urban districts have the limit value of 50 New infections exceeded per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days (as of October 19, midnight).

More and more regions are tightening corona rules – but: what helps?

More and more cities – including Berlin, Frankfurt, Bremen, Stuttgart – are becoming Corona hotspots and tighten the activities to narrow down the pandemic. There is one in Berlin Curfew, the nightlife pauses from 11pm to 6am. Only a maximum of 10 instead of the previous 25 people are allowed to participate in private celebrations in closed rooms. In Stuttgart, people now have to have one in the city center too Mouth and nose protection carry. The Mask requirement there is also in Munich, there is also a ban on alcohol serving in restaurants after 10 p.m., at hotspots it is nocturnal Alcohol ban.

But which activities help most in the fight against corona? The most elementary question is also sometimes the greatest difficulty. Because there has simply never been a situation like this. You have to adapt your actions to the current state of knowledge. There are no years of experience or controlled values Studiesthat are currently available. What can be noted, however, are the measures that were taken in various countries in the spring, and how the Infection numbers subsequently developed there.

Mask requirement now also applies in some cities in public spaces. © Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert / dpa-Zentralbild / ZB / Symbolbild

Studies on the coronavirus: According to analyzes, these measures make sense

At the Oxford University and the University of Vienna that’s exactly what happened. That reports rbb24.de. First of all, of course, I have to say: In some cases there were several activities taken at the same time and the studies do not take into account the consequences, for example, of the economy. The conclusion from Oxford: drastic measures such as school and university closings, Closings of stores (other than systemically important stores) and personal restrictions in private meetings are most effective. According to the Vienna study, “Social distancing“, Travel restrictions and quarantine if corona is suspected are effective in containing the pandemic.

What stops the spread of the #Corona-Virus? Or at least slows down the contagion? @HalukaMB has analyzed international studies on the most effective measures for us. # COVID19de https://t.co/Y4HxcAY1Vi – rbb | 24 (@ rbb24) October 10, 2020

That activities like washing hands, distance and regular ventilation generally helps prevent the spread of viruses is undisputed. At Curfew, Person restrictions at private meetings or Travel bans some disagree. However, there is currently no time to test various measures in different cities over a longer period of time. By then, the coronavirus has probably already spread – with dramatic consequences.

What helps against the coronavirus? Politics reacts to current developments

The politics reacts with the regulate therefore to the information that is currently known. Initially, a large proportion of new infections were imported from abroad after traveling. The expulsion of Risk areas and the expansion of Corona tests at airports, train stations and motorway service stations were the result. Recently, private celebrations such as weddings have come into focus. A limit on the maximum number of participants, contact lists for follow-up and Hygiene concepts from a certain number of people should help here.

Tightened regulate apply until the affected rural or urban district does not Corona hotspot is more – so the critical limit New infections per 100,000 inhabitants is no longer exceeded for a period of seven days in a row. In Baden-Wuerttemberg the stricter Corona regulation, which was published after the pandemic level 3 was declared, will initially apply until November 30, 2020.

Curfew and alcohol ban: do these measures help in the fight against corona?

At the moment there are many boys who deal with corona infect – at parties and celebrations. That’s why it seems Curfew a plausible one measureto intervene directly here. Politicians want to prevent sprawling parties and sinking caution with rising alcohol levels – and still avoid complete closings. Berlin Health Senator Dilek Kalayci said in the RBBthat night life was identified as a source of infection. “The time of socializing is over,” she noted.

The head epidemiologist of the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research, Gérard Krause, is on the effect of the Curfew skeptical. in the Interview with the mirror he points out that this would mean that “more customers could come together in a shorter time”. Thomas Lengfelder, Berlin boss of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga), warned against the Editorial network Germany: “The meetings will then be moved to the private living space.” Instead, he spoke out in favor of stronger ones Controls and tougher penalties for establishments that deliberately fail to comply with the Corona rules hold off.

There has recently been a curfew in Berlin to contain the corona pandemic. (Symbol image) © Angelika Warmuth / dpa

Nevertheless: A lot of alcohol can cause people to lose their inhibitions, distances no longer comply, Masks stop – and then it gets dangerous. Alcohol ban and Curfew “To prevent occasions under which infections can occur,” says health researcher Hajo Zeeb from the Leibniz Institute for Prevention Research and Epidemiology in Bremen BR24. Especially in bars and Pubswhere it is comparatively tight and many people meet. In summer the doors and windows were still open, in winter the air and the risk of one stand still Corona infection increases. If she Curfew is a good remedy for the pandemic, but will only show itself after a certain time.

Mask requirement in public areas – how useful is the Corona measure?

In Baden-Wuerttemberg is the Pandemic level 3 been called out – with Corona measureswhich apply to all nationwide regardless of local incidence. This sees, among other things, a nationwide Mask requirement everywhere in public areas, such as pedestrian zones – unless it is certain that the Minimum distance can be adhered to to others. In schools, the mask requirement from grade 5 now also applies in lessons.

SARS-CoV-2 is spread via droplets or aerosols. The fundamental problem with the Coronavirus is that this can be transmitted before the infected Symptoms develop or sometimes even have symptom-free courses. One Mouth and nose protection does not protect against infection with the coronavirus. However, they can help to ensure that “droplets from saliva or throat secretions when exhaling, speaking, sneezing or coughing hit other people less,” says vom Federal Ministry of Health. The RKI also recommends wearing masks wherever closer contact can occur.

In the study of the Oxford University shows the evaluation of the Mask requirement only a minor effect. However, the person in charge, Jan Brauner, states that at the time this obligation was prescribed, other measures (the Lockdown in March, for example) had significantly reduced public interactions. “That could explain why studies in China and South Korea have found a greater effect where mask-wearing was introduced earlier,” says Brauner.

No uniform regulation: ban on accommodation in several countries overturned

Many criticize that at the Corona rules the uniformity missing and so the population the activities can no longer understand and lose faith in those who set the rules. This becomes particularly clear on the subject Ban on accommodation. This has so far been the case for guests from German regions, in which 50 or more new ones Corona cases per 100,000 inhabitants were registered within seven days. An overnight stay in hotels or restaurants is only allowed if you get a negative one Corona test that is not older than 48 hours.

By law, avoidable trips out of risk and in risk areas be omitted. In numerous federal states that is The ban on accommodation has already been overturned*. The Administrative court in Baden-Wuerttemberg had first suspended the ban. The court saw the cut in the fundamental right to freedom of movement as disproportionate. The country was also unable to demonstrate that hotels and pensions are “drivers” of the Infection process that drastic measures are necessary. *echo24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network

List of rubric lists: © Arne Dedert / dpa