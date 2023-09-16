Due to the seasonal increase in incidence, a mask regime will be introduced at the Government House

Due to the seasonal increase in the incidence of viral infections, the House of Government of Russia will introduce additional preventive measures, including a mask regime. Writes about this RIA News with reference to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

It is clarified that the decision was made due to the usual increase in the incidence of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 in the fall. The government emphasized that temporary restrictions will help maintain a favorable epidemiological situation.

Earlier, virologist Alexander Chepurnov said that the sharp increase in the incidence of coronavirus in Russia is associated with another wave of infection. According to him, the jumps were initially associated with seasonality or the emergence of new variants of the virus. But, according to the professor, these versions are not confirmed.

In addition, Chepurnov told Lenta.ru about dozens of mutations in the new strain of coronavirus BA.X, which interested scientists in its high rate of spread. The specialist also stated that the Eris variant of the coronavirus is actively displacing previous variants.