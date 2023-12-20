In St. Petersburg, the mask regime for public events has been tightened since December 20

The mask regime has been tightened in St. Petersburg since Wednesday, December 20. The corresponding resolution was signed by the chief state sanitary doctor for St. Petersburg, Natalia Bashketova. From this day forward, personal protective equipment will be required to be worn during mass New Year's, sports and cultural events.

“Heads of all organizations and institutions, regardless of their form of ownership, when organizing and holding mass New Year’s, sports, and cultural events, must ensure: the use of personal respiratory protection equipment (masks) by employees of organizations and institutions,” the resolution says.

The mask regime is being introduced due to a jump in the incidence of ARVI and influenza

The document states that the mask regime in the city was tightened due to a jump in the incidence of ARVI and influenza during the week from December 11 to 17. During this time, the increase in ARVI was 41.5 percent, in COVID-19 – 18.7 percent, in community-acquired pneumonia – 14.9 percent.

Press secretary of the Rospotrebnadzor city department Elizaveta Skorynina explainedthat wearing a mask during public events is mandatory for employees of organizations, and is recommended for visitors.

Now there is an intensification in places where sick people gather. These are clinics, hospitals and mass entertainment events to prevent people from getting infected Elizaveta Skoryninapress secretary of the Rospotrebnadzor department for St. Petersburg

Rospotrebnadzor explained where it will operate

The mask regime is introduced in inpatient and outpatient medical organizations. It is reported that hospitals are prohibited from receiving visitors, with the exception of those caring for seriously ill and bedridden patients.

Photo: Evgeny Pavlenko / Kommersant

District heads were instructed to deploy additional departments to receive patients with acute respiratory viral infections and influenza. During public events, masks are still must be only on employees of organizations that provide the event.

The resolution notes that educational institutions in the city must stop the educational process for at least seven days if 20 percent of students in a class or group are absent due to one of the diseases: coronavirus, influenza and ARVI. Classes are suspended for 10 or more days if there are two or more cases of community-acquired pneumonia in a class or group. If 10 or more cases are registered, the operation of the institution is suspended for up to 10 days.

Absolutely all organizations are recommended to maintain temperature conditions, regularly ventilate and disinfect the air, and use hygiene products.

Previously, the mask regime was returned to medical institutions in St. Petersburg

On November 17, the mask regime was introduced in medical institutions of the city, reported in the Smolny Health Committee. The requirement applied to both staff and visitors.

The mask regime has returned to the Northern capital for the first time since 2022. The Covid mask regime has been officially canceled in St. Petersburg since May 27, 2022.

The day before, Rospotrebnadzor assured that the introduction of a mandatory mask regime is not planned

Earlier on December 19, Rospotrebnadzor reported that there are no plans to introduce a mandatory mask regime and other antiviral restrictions during the New Year holiday weekend. However, the head of the service, Anna Popova, recalled the rules for the prevention of viral diseases.

See also Russia NY Times: Russia has secretly begun clearing its Ukrainian embassy in Kiev It is necessary to thoroughly wash your hands after a walk, use skin antiseptics and masks, as well as disinfect gadgets – all this still helps to protect yourself and your loved ones from viruses. Many people still neglect this, so it is necessary to reconsider their attitude towards protecting themselves and others from viral infections. In the regions of Russia, immunization of the population against influenza is being completed. In total, almost 78 million people have been vaccinated Anna PopovaHead of Rospotrebnadzor

The department also noted a decrease in the incidence of COVID-19 across the country by 11.5 percent over the week. During this period, 94 thousand cases of coronavirus were detected in the country.