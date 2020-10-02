Mask recommendation Face masks became part of the street scene in a week: HS found out how hard to protect against viruses in public spaces

In the public spaces of the metropolitan area, more and more people use the mask. HS asked employees who encounter a lot of other people during their work day to use the mask.

Health and the Department of Welfare (THL) issued a basic mask recommendation across the country on Thursday. This means that the mask is recommended for use in situations where it is not possible to maintain a safety distance, such as in public transport.

The hospital district of Helsinki and Uusimaa issued last week a strong recommendation for the use of a face mask in public interiors and public events.

“Hus experts recommend that face masks be used in public spaces such as shops, theaters, concerts, hospitals and public transportation,” Hus’s chief medical officer Markku Mäkijärvi said to HS.

In public transport, even every other passenger wears a mask

The mask recommendation for public transport has been in force for a month and a half. The use of masks has increased in public transport in the Helsinki metropolitan area. HSL security expert Sami Hulkkonen HSL states that, exceptionally, HSL has statistics on the matter.

HSL ticket inspectors have been recording the use of the mask in addition to their own work since August.

Ticket inspectors estimate the percentage of mask users on the tram or bus and record their estimates on the form. According to this information, at the beginning of August, less than 20% of passengers used HSL’s means of transport.

Over the past week, 35 to 50 percent of passengers used the mask, depending on the line and time of day. Hulkkonen says that mask use increased by ten percentage points from the previous week.

“It’s a great thing that mask use has doubled in less than two months,” Hulkkonen rejoices.

Tram driver Tino Nummela has noticed the same. According to him, about 50-60 percent of passengers board a mask with their faces on.

“The elderly and young people use masks well, but in the 30s and 50s the use of a mask is clearly lower,” Nummela estimates.

Nummela and other drivers have received masks from their workplaces. According to him, some drivers wear a mask and some do not.

“We’re pretty well protected in the booth here, but I like to wear a mask especially when I use air conditioning,” Nummela says.

“It would be good to be with the mask, because I always go to help myself if older people or someone in a wheelchair come on board. You have to go there, no one is left at the stop because you can’t get on board yourself. ”

Tram driver Tino Nummela says that last week there were significantly fewer masks for passengers. “I think I would get infected from a workplace break rather than a trolley,” Nummela says.­

According to HSL’s Hulkkonen, ticket inspectors have noticed an interesting phenomenon. Mask users and those who do not wear a mask often sit on their own side in a public transport vehicle.

“It would suggest that there is peer pressure to use the mask. Those without masks seek out their own kind, ”laughs Hulkkonen.

He estimates that the threshold for using the mask has dropped during the fall.

“I noticed that even in the hardware store, every other customer had a mask. Now I no longer have to think, Will someone look around if I have a mask. ”

Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) in the customer survey 78% of respondents thought that face masks should be used in public transport. The responses to the survey were collected in late August.

The use of masks has also increased in long-distance trains in recent weeks. VR’s Service Director Piia Tyynilä emphasizes that the use of masks on trains is regionally dependent.

“The range is quite large, but we have train shifts where more than half of the passengers wear a mask,” Tyynilä says.

The range is likely due to the fact that the severity of the coronavirus epidemic varies greatly from province to province.

VR’s customer service and train personnel wear masks during shifts. Tyynilä says that the company’s recent customer survey revealed a desire from customers that all passengers should also wear masks.

“The fact that everyone wants to wear a mask from each other is a clear message of the desire for everyone to take responsibility.”

In the mall masks increased significantly

Shopping Center Director Olli Lehtoaro says that the use of a protective mask has increased significantly in recent days in the Jumbo shopping center and the associated Flamingo entertainment center.

“When I was on my tour this morning, I saw significantly more clients wearing masks than before a week ago. So a big change has taken place during the week, ”says Lehtoaro.

He believes mask use has increased with mask recommendations and the publicity they receive.

“Maybe people will gradually understand the mask recommendation and its significance. It does not intimidate people but encourages them to use it, ”Lehtoaro weighs.

Employees of Kamppi K-Supermarket Nea Pulkkinen and Lauri Rikkilä estimate that the use of customer masks has not increased radically in recent weeks.

“Now our employees are forced to wear a mask, but it feels like customers have a little less of them than in the spring and summer. Those who wore the mask in the spring will continue to wear it, ”says Pulkkinen.

According to Pulkkinen’s assessment, masks are in store, especially for young adults and people of retirement age.

“But still not for everyone,” says Pulkkinen.

Pulkkinen and Rikkilä consider safety gaps and other actions more important than the mask.

“I’m not terribly in favor of a mask compulsion, but if using them helps, then yes it is just jees. This whole viral task is already starting to saturate, ”says Rikkilä.

Kamppi K-Supermarket employees Nea Pulkkinen and Lauri Rikkilä meet hundreds of people every day in their work. “I’m from a little muistutellut customers on security gaps self-service checkout,” says Pulkkinen.­

Olli Lehtoaro, Director of the Shopping Center, emphasizes that a lot of attention has been paid to the safe handling of the coronavirus during the shopping centers.

Among other things, the Jumbo and Flamingo shopping centers remind people about washing their hands and safety intervals, as well as not doing business with the flu.

Lehtoaro says that more and more employees are wearing the mask in the mall’s stores. THL’s mask recommendation does not apply to workplaces, but the employer makes a risk assessment. If the employer considers that the masks need to be used, he must obtain them and he can oblige the employees to use them.

Read more: Employees of large chain grocery stores instructed to wear a mask or visor in the metropolitan area

On Thursday, the National Institute of Occupational Health (TTL) published an updated version of its guide for service sector employees. The guide highlights images related to the use of masks.

TTL emphasizes that the employer must also take into account the positive impact of employees ‘use of masks on customers’ use of masks and the company’s image or image that inspires confidence.

In libraries, almost every employee has a mask, customers only a fraction

At the beginning of the week, Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa issued a joint recommendation on the use of the mask in the city’s services. The recommendation applies to people over the age of 15 and those situations where close contact cannot be avoided.

The mask should be used in libraries, indoor sports venues, museums, points of sale and secondary schools.

The management of the three cities hopes that the masks can be used to avoid the introduction of tougher measures. These means would be, for example, various opening restrictions and distance learning in schools.

Oodi librarian Heini Strand has noticed that the use of masks has increased in the library this week.­

Librarian Heini Strand estimates that over the past week, the use of masks has increased in the central library in Oodi. According to him, about one in five library customers has used the mask.

“There have been fewer of them here than even on public transportation,” he says.

“Youth, young adults and older customers use the mask proportionately the most.”

Oodi has given his employees a “strong recommendation” on the use of masks.

“During this week, it has been felt that over time, all employees wear a mask. But it must be remembered that not everyone can use it either. That’s something everyone should keep in mind, ”Strand says.

Secondary schools are adapting to the use of the mask

Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa gave on Tuesday mask recommendation also for secondary schools. Rector of the Hattulantie branch of Stad Vocational College Markku Tyni says they purchased the masks on Wednesday and distributed them to staff on Thursday morning.

“Sure, students have used the mask in situations where they’re dealing closely. For example, we have skill classes to practice practical nursing, ”says the oral care teacher. Satu Salonen.

According to Salonen, masks have also been used in customer work by, for example, students of masseurs and nurses. According to Rector Tyn, in these situations, the institution has provided masks to the students. Both consider the mask recommendation of secondary schools to be necessary.

Tyni estimates that the staff example also makes students wear a mask. He believes the use of masks will become more common among students.

“Right now, we’re slowly starting to approach 30 percent,” Tyni estimates the number of students wearing the mask.

Oral care teacher Satu Salonen says that safety gaps and the use of hand gloves have been successful at Stad Vocational College.­

Salonen estimates that masks do not pose much of a challenge to lessons. However, problems may be encountered by foreign-language students, for whom proficiency in Finnish still poses challenges.

“It is harder to see the movements of a teacher’s mouth with masks,” says Salonen.

According to Tyn, masks may pose challenges in physical work training programs.

“For example, in building services or electrical automation, it may be easier to breathe with a mask. Such situations shall be assessed on a case-by-case basis. “