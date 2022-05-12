Canceling the obligation to wear a mask on an airplane, passing to the simple recommendation, “is a conceptual mistake. With such an intense viral circulation and such a contagious virus, when you are inside an airplane, which, although it has air filters, provides a closeness between people, the risks of contagion are high “. So to Adnkronos Health Walter Ricciardi, advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza for the coronavirus emergency, commenting on the indications of European agencies on masks on the plane.

“The indication also depends on the countries of departure so, as far as we are concerned, the problem does not arise until June”, adds Ricciardi, underlining that “a recommendation means that masks must be worn. However, the fact that they are not mandatory will lead to to a discretion that suggests an increase in infections “.

“When we talk about ‘recommendation’ – he concludes – it still means that these tools are still considered important. But unlike the obligation, a possibility is left open that favors the virus: the world is varied, it is made up of people of all kinds. , and therefore the most fragile people will be forced to protect themselves more if they do not want to be exposed to a contagion that, with these so widespread variants, is very likely “.