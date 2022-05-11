Stop the obligation to wear a mask on the plane from Monday 16 May on EU flights. From Gismondo to Pregliasco and Bassetti, what do the experts think?

“I’ll keep the mask on the plane and even the frail should do it “ the virologist tells Adnkronos Salute Fabrizio Pregliasco, commenting on the new European Easa-Ecdc protocol for air transport safety. The European Union Agency for Aviation Safety and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control “do not say ‘do not use a mask’ – explains the professor of the State University of Milan, health director of Irccs Galeazzi of the Lombard capital – They say that we pass from obligation to responsibility and common sense, in relation to the mask and other management aspects such as distances and gatherings, careful to avoid bottlenecks “.

“It ‘s true, in the plane there are special filters, there is also an air recirculation segmented by compartments, in blocks of 4-6 rows”, observes the expert. However “it is clear that a fragile subject in my opinion must use the Ffp2, which I repeat should become especially for the most vulnerable people such as sunglasses. We will see later – adds Pregliasco – if there should be any restrictions in the future” in correspondence with “a possible” regurgitation of the virus. Anyway – he concludes – I would keep the mask “.

“What” updating travel safety measures “says is a matter of common sense: if you have a cough or sneeze, I strongly recommend that you use a mask, otherwise, given the ventilation systems on the planes, it is no longer mandatory to wear it. In Italy, on the other hand, there is a Taliban and anachronistic attitude on the mask that only hurts. it takes us nowhere. ” So at Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, Director of Infectious Diseases of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa. Recommend and not oblige the use of the mask “is a way not to relax the measures, but to avoid the continuous debasement that exists in Italy where – he concludes – we contrast obligations, then placed not by doctors but by politicians, trade unions and mayors , common sense to use the device when needed, for example for the elderly and the frail “.

“I consider the mask on the plane to be recommended for fragile people and obviously it can be precautionary to use it for those who are sick, in case of “infection” symptoms such as coughing and sneezing “. For the rest, and in general “today” in this phase of the Covid pandemic, “the masks make no sense” according to Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bioemergencies at the Sacco hospital in Milan. “I have already removed it everywhere – she explains to Adnkronos Salute – except in the hospital and wherever it is required by ministerial order”.

As for “all the other measures listed” by the European Union Agency for Aviation Safety (Easa) and the European Center for Prevention and Control (Ecdc) in the new joint protocol for safe travel, “more than a scientific basis – comments the expert – I believe they respond to a need for image and maximum caution “.

“Although I have always, even in the most critical phases, excluded and stigmatized catastrophism and hypochondria, I do not at all think it is correct practice to give in to carelessness or inexperience by accepting the mounting idea of ​​the blow in the sponge on the blackboard of the coronavirus. pandemic is not over, it is transforming itself and in the folds of its unpredictable mutations it does not let us foresee its end, on the contrary “. So at Adnkronos Health the immunologist Mauro Minelliin charge of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine for Southern Italy, who adds: “Too hastily, in my opinion, we are trying to return to pre-Covid regimes, but if we do not practice good practices again and on the contrary we will show arrogance, I fear that at the end of the summer we will find ourselves bogged down again. In the light of past experience, going from everything to nothing in a flash could seem offensively amateurish “, remarks Minelli.

“Anyone who thinks of decreeing the breaking lines of all restrictive and protective measures is irresponsible – warns the immunologist – because this new virus, ever more new and different, has already demonstrated, and is demonstrating, an unusual and extraordinary ability of adaptation, and also the talent of those who are able to hide, deceiving not only the immune system but also and above all the disconcerting system of decision makers. infected and, on the other hand, the drastic removal of any memory that, even in the most close and uncontrollable contacts, can remind us that Covid has ever existed. How – he concludes – if between the two extremes it was completely impossible to find a balanced middle way and compatible with the most elementary excursions of human reason “.