Helmet was but no mask, chopped invoice He was wearing a helmet but was not wearing a mask. This gave Corona a chance to spread. When the police caught it, it was photographed.

Mask in the car is also necessary Many people misunderstand that it is not necessary to put a mask inside the car. This is not true. You have to wear a mask even while in the car.

The government showed strictness on increasing the cases Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the government has issued instructions for strict observance of the Kovid-19 guidelines.

Checking going on in many places The Delhi Traffic Police is carrying out checking operations at several places in the capital. Apart from this, help of cameras is also being taken.

The Delhi government has made it mandatory for everyone to wear masks in public places. Apart from this, social distancing has to be followed. Under Unlock, people are allowed considerable exits. In Delhi, where the Corona cases were decreasing in the month of July, the number of cases increased again in August. This simply means that there is negligence in preventing infection. People are not even taking precautions on public places. On Saturday, when Delhi Police started checking the people who were carrying vehicles, a large number of people were seen walking without a mask. The police cut everyone’s challan.