Mask manufacturers Finland’s largest mask manufacturer Lifa Air competes against Chinese manufacturers: “Is it a couple of cents more per mask too much?”

Some of the companies that launched protective production last year are in trouble as mask prices have plummeted after a shortage of masks. Lifa Air, the largest domestic producer, has so far been very successful.

In Finland it was decided to kick-start a year ago the domestic mask industry. With the outbreak of the corona epidemic, masks quickly became in short supply as demand for masks on the world market exceeded their supply.

Although hospitals and the Center for Security of Supply had masks in warehouses, the need for health care quickly grew so great that the warehouses were not enough for just a moment.

Throughout the summer and early fall, many companies that started mask production were reported. But since then, the wind has turned quickly. Mask prices have plummeted on world markets.

Some smaller ones producers are have already said they are pushing down their production because they have not kept up with Chinese import prices. So does the production of protection, which is also important for security of supply, cease immediately? Not necessarily.

By far Lifa Air, the largest domestic producer of masks and respirators, says production is doing well, at least for now. On the other hand, Screentec from Oulu, for example, already calls the situation challenging.

“We produce 750,000 to 800,000 surgical nasal protectors and 100,000 FFP2-level respirators per day. We are currently expanding our product range to even more demanding FFP3 level protectors, ”Lifa Air Founder and Chairman of the Board Vesa Mäkipää says.

Lifa Air is a family business formerly focused on air purification technology. Since 2015, it has had a joint venture in China that started manufacturing masks and respirators in China in 2017.

When the masks ran out of Finland last spring, Mäkipää decided to invest in a mask factory in Finland. The factory was built in Espoo. The machines were imported from China and staff also came from there to start demanding production.

As an incentive there was also a large order from the Security of Supply Center.

“We set out to build this from scratch on a large scale quite seriously. We understood that production cannot be built on the basis of the Security of Supply Center in the long run, but must be competitive anyway, ”says Mäkipää.

Lifa Air also manufactures the filter material used in surgical mouthpieces, which is made by meltblowing technology.

“It is by far the most critical point for security of supply. It was the price of this material that increased 50-fold a year ago. We are the only manufacturer in Finland, ”says Mäkipää.

Lifa Air received CE approval for its products last fall. The Security of Supply order – 27 million surgical shelters and 3.6 million FFP2-level shields – has already been delivered in full. FFP2 level protectors are those hood-like respirators.

Now Lifa Air is also starting production of even better filterable FFP3 protectors. They look the same as FFP2 protectors on the outside

“Production will start during the spring. They would like to be used, for example, in the treatment of coronary patients, but the availability has been poor, ”says Mäkipää.

According to him, Finland currently uses roughly the amount of protective equipment produced by Lifa Air in Finland, but the company also sells protective equipment for professional use in other Nordic countries. In total, millions of masks are now worn in Finland every day.

“As an idea is that after the pandemic phase, hospital use is our breadfruit. Our production is far too large just for Finland’s needs under normal conditions, ”says Mäkipää.

Lifa Air’s plant employs about 120 people. According to Mäkpää, production is really efficient.

“In China, one production line employs 3-4 people, we have one person doing the same job. They are top athletes. Still, we are not quite up to the Chinese price level, ”he says.

Lifa However, Air has a firm intention to stay in the market. One of the strengths of domestic production is flexibility. Even large orders can be delivered quickly if needed. The company has also started manufacturing cat- and dog-patterned masks for pediatric patients, for example, which will go on sale soon.

“We are also organizing a drawing competition for schoolchildren asking them to design patterns for masks. Five will be rewarded and a million masks will be made with the patterns of each winner. More about the competition in a few days, ”says Mäkipää.

The majority of Lifa Air’s business and turnover have long come from Asia. For the Finnish company, mask production has meant a multiplication of turnover. In Finland, net sales in 2019 were EUR 2.4 million. Last year, it rose to 11.3 million euros.

“And in the first two months of this year, it was already a little over 15 million euros,” Mäkipää says.

With smaller ones producers have had greater difficulty in competing on price since the shortage of protection subsided and prices fell. New production was launched last year in many other countries as well, and there is now a rather overproduction of masks.

Oulu-based Screentec started production of surgical mouth and nose pads last July. The main products of the technology company are, for example, cardiological sensors that measure the function of the heart, as well as user interfaces used in healthcare and industry.

“We started production of protective equipment because we felt it was in line with our values ​​to help healthcare in a difficult situation. We already had the required quality system for medical production, so the threshold was not very high, ”the CEO Antti Tauriainen says.

However, according to Tauriainen, Chinese overproduction and its dismantling into the market have pushed prices down so low that continuing production can be challenging. Screentec is able to manufacture 2 to 4 million surgical nose pads per month, depending on demand.

“We have strived to make filtering beyond standards and we sell protectors primarily for professional use and directly to customers. Our goal is to continue and increase the efficiency of production all the time, but the situation is rapidly evolving in a worrying direction. I think that without any political action, domestic manufacturers will run out, ”he says.

Before corona epidemic Finland did not have its own mask production at all. In the event of future pandemics, many would think it would be good to have it.

Lifa Air’s Mäkipää also appeals to consumers that the market’s masquerade would not necessarily be the cheapest Chinese, but perhaps a slightly more expensive domestic product.

“Is that a couple of cents more per mask too? However, we also employ people. ”