A Portuguese pulmonologist, in an interview with ‘SIC Notícias’, said that it is time for Portugal to return to normality, with the easing of the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, as has been happening in several European countries, including neighboring Spain, which The obligation to wear a mask on the street was removed today.

+ New York State suspends mandatory use of masks in closed places

“In any of these countries, the situation at the moment is completely different from what it was in the past. We currently live with an infection that is completely installed in the population, it is here to stay, and with a population that is very well immunized that has transformed it into a relatively mild disease”, said Agostinho Marques to the television channel, defending that the mandatory use of a mask is a of measures to be withdrawn quickly.

“The mask left serious consequences in people’s mentality”, adding that “an active effort is needed, similar to what happened to implant the mask, to remove it”. “We have to quickly return to the normal life that supposes social life without a mask. The mask is barbaric in the social relationships in which we live, it is important that we do not get used to this device”, he declared, noting that it should only be maintained in exceptional situations and decreed by authorities.

Reducing the period of isolation, from 7 to 5 days, is another measure to be applied immediately – “it is already long overdue”, he pointed out -, as well as the policy of testing Covid-19. “Evolution has everything to be favorable because the massive positivity of January immunized, in addition to the vaccine, many people who are now more resistant”, he concluded.

