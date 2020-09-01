In this college in Chambly (Oise), parents and children will long remember this start of the 2020 year in 6th year, masked and at a good distance. “We are a little anxious about the Covid, to know how it will happen even if we know that all the necessary measures have been taken“, confides a father. For everyone, the transition to hydroalcoholic gel is mandatory before listening to the welcome speech necessarily special.

The students get to know the new protocol while the management tries to play down the situation while recalling the barrier gestures. This is the whole issue of this first morning. “A comeback is a long time. We will see what it will give in two weeks“, indicates Nicolas Rose-Le Graët, professor of History-Geography. If ever a student were to present symptoms of Covid-19, he would be confined in a dedicated room.

