Several new features and measures entered into force on Tuesday, September 1. Wearing a mask is now mandatory in companies, in closed and shared spaces. A quarter of outbreaks of contamination are created between colleagues. The partial unemployment scheme ends across the country except in Mayotte and Guyana. Note also the update of the withholding tax rate, which follows the spring income statement.

Regulated gas prices increased in September by 0.6% on average. The increase should continue until February 2021. In tobacconists, the price of several brands of cigarettes is changing: some packs will cost more while for others the prices will decrease. The fixed fine of 200 euros, with registration in the criminal record, for cannabis and cocaine users comes into force on September 1.