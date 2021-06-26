From today, masks are no longer necessary outdoors, provided a distance of 1.5 meters can be maintained.

“The masks give way to a smile again. Our smiles will return to our streets, with a safe distance and those smiles are visible to all of us, ”said Spain’s Health Minister, Carolina Darias.

“The new measures put us on the same page as countries around us that are already making the use of masks more flexible and it is a measure that brings us closer to normal,” the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez said last week.

Masks Are Mandatory:

In public enclosed spaces, such as the library, pharmacy, supermarket and on public transport, including plans, buses and metros.

They must also be worn at crowded events, such as concerts, but not if people are seated 1.5 meters apart.

Masks are also mandatory for Healthcare Professionals and other workers at Nursing Homes.

Masks Are Not Required:

By residents in Nursing Homes where 80% of the population is vaccinated.

Emergency Services and Firefighters do need to wear a mask if 80% are immunized.

Boat Capains and passengers can be mask-free in their cabins, or when they’re on deck as long as social distancing of 1.5 meters is maintained.