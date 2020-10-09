The AfD shows what it thinks of the mask requirement in the Bundestag: Many wore no protection on Wednesday, a lawsuit should come. Schäuble intervenes.

Berlin – A few AfD MPs run demonstratively without protective mask on Wednesday in the plenary hall of the Bundestag. In doing so, they violate the new rules of the Federal President and the host German politican (CDU). One has been in effect since Tuesday general mask requirement in the federal parliament.

A urgent recommendation According to the press department of the Bundestag, wearing a mask was not noticed everywhere, hence the tougher measure. The background is the next increasing numbers of infections in the country. Initially, the measure will apply until mid-January 2021.

Coronavirus: General mask requirement in the Bundestag has been in effect since Tuesday

The obligation applies to all rooms, including the Plenary hall. The protection may be removed there and in other meeting rooms, if at least one Distance of 1.50 meters to the next person can be adhered to. At Violations face a fine of up to 25,000 euros.

The first took place on Wednesday confrontation between AfD * MPs and the President of the Bundestag: some MPs like Beatrix von Storch demonstratively entered the plenary hall without a face mask. Alexander Gauland, on the other hand, wore a mask, for example.

Later in the debate, Schäuble admonished MP Franziska Gminder because she too without mask entered the Chamber. Then von Storch interferes and calls across the hall: “You don’t have a mask yourself.” Schäuble immediately steps in and speaks to you Call to order from “because it is well known that one should not criticize the president”. Such calls to order should be used discipline admonish. Because Schäuble was sitting in his seat, he didn’t have to wear a mask himself.

Corona infected people in the Bundestag: so far 37 cases

As the Saarbrücker Zeitung learned from the Bundestag administration, there has been a total of 37 infections with the Federal Parliament since the beginning of the crisis in March Coronavirus * given. A total of around 10,000 people work in the buildings of the Bundestag – this includes members of parliament, parliamentary groups and administrative staff as well as craftsmen and other service providers. Among them all would be the Cases of infection. Mind you: Infections can of course also happen at home, in the constituency or on vacation, but not necessarily in the Work in the Bundestag.

The AfD announced on Wednesday, against the mask requirement to complain. The use of masks is still “highly controversial,” said parliamentary group legal adviser Stephan Brandner. To oblige everyone to wear a mask is “Disproportionate”, find the AfD parliamentary group.

CDU politician Michael Grosse-Brömer, parliamentary executive director of the Union faction, said the Rheinische Post, some AfD MPs ignored Schäuble’s request. “You endanger yourself and others,” said Grosse-Brömer. “This is irresponsible. ” * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

