Mask discussion THL: CEO Tervahauta recommended fabric masks to citizens already in April, STM and THL quickly came up with the idea

“If we want to be responsible adults, with this measure we can slow down the spread,” Tervahauta told HS.

Health and the Director General of the Department of Welfare Markku Tervahauta recommended fabric masks to citizens as early as April.

In a story published in Helsingin Sanomat on 14 April, Tervahauta recommended that “a fabric mask be used to protect others from possible infection. If we want to be responsible adults, we can slow down the spread with this measure. ”

He pointed out that the recommendation only applies to fabric masks. Better protective mouth-nose pads and masks, he said, should be left to social and health care professionals.

Read more: The CEO of THL recommends the use of cloth masks in public places

Tar Grave stated in the HS case that the actual order could not be issued because the authorities could not guarantee the quality or functionality of the fabric masks made or purchased themselves.

“A person can make a choice that I want to protect my neighbors and other fellow human beings. It would be desirable for masks to be widely used. If they are only 1%, for example, it will not have a Community protection effect. ‘

Tar grave stated In Ilta-Sanomat on Monday that THL wanted to educate citizens about the use of masks in the spring, but according to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, there was no “need to communicate it in more detail” about the masks.

A few days after the Tar outlet in April THL and STM informedthat they do not provide recommendations or guidelines for the use of cloth masks when moving in a public place.

The statement stated that “according to the Ministry and THL, the widespread use of self-made cloth protectors or masks in public places can, at worst, lead to a false sense of security”.

Since the beginning of the corona epidemic in Finland, there has been a debate about the benefits of using masks. The opening of the Tar Tomb came at a time when the epidemic was accelerating and many countries made the use of the mask mandatory. In Finland, one wondered why no recommendation on the use of a mask is given in Finland.

Read more: Why is the use of face masks not recommended for everyone in Finland? “It can even become a virus generator,” says the chief physician

Finland’s official mask line followed the WHO’s guideline that masks should be saved for healthcare professionals.

Also Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Päivi Sillanaukee relied on the adequacy of the masks:

“If they were widely introduced on a business trip, they would really run out. There is no way to bring production to that level in the coming weeks as the epidemic sweeps across Europe and the United States. Here we need to focus on situations where the risk of infection is high, ”Sillanaukee said in HS on April 2.

As spring progressed, however, the WHO acknowledged that the mask may protect its wearer and that homemade masks may also be useful. Finally, in June, the WHO was of the opinion that masks should be used. Now the WHO is campaigning heavily for the use of masks.

The opposition-led opposition has in recent weeks raised the question of whether the government has misled citizens, because no mask recommendation was issued in the spring and whether there has been an attempt to lead the experts politically.

In April, Finnish experts disagreed on the benefits of the masks. For example, a docent at the University of Turku, a chief physician responsible for infectious diseases Esa Rintala Turku University Central Hospital stated that if used incorrectly, the mask can even be a virus generator.

Along the way, the mask discussion includes mixed views on the pros and cons, surgical masks and cloth masks, and their adequacy.